Hoover council annexes 15 acres off U.S. 280 across from Walmart

× Expand Map courtesy of Signature Homes 211108_Signature_280_PUD_map The Hoover City Council on Monday, March 7, 2022, annexed about 15 acres off U.S. 280 across from the Walmart Supercenter to make way for 120 townhomes and three commercial buildings totaling about 25,000 square feet.

The Hoover City Council on Monday night voted to annex about 15 acres along U.S. 280 across from the Walmart Supercenter near Alabama 119.

The council already on Feb. 22 agreed to pre-zone the land to make way for 120 townhomes and three commercial buildings totaling about 25,000 square feet.

The property in the past has been zoned as a general business district in unincorporated Shelby County and includes a pawn shop, which is slated to be torn down to make way for two restaurants and a 12,600-square-foot commercial building, said Signature Homes President Jonathan Belcher, who is working with Terra Equities on the project.

Just south of the 4.5 acres of commercial space to be developed by Terra Equities, a little further away from U.S. 280, would be the 11 acres for the 120 townhomes, according to plans submitted to the city of Hoover.

To the west is an AT&T building and self-storage facility, and to the east are several homes, including mobile homes, along Lyndon Drive.

Belcher said the residential portion of the development is expected to be a $40 million project.

He is proposing two-bedroom or three-bedroom townhomes with roughly 1,600 square feet of space each and likely priced in the high $200,000s. He plans to pattern the development after the Edenton Lofts that Signature Homes developed in 2010 off Cahaba Beach Road.

None of the townhomes would have garages, but there would be 225 parking spaces for residents, Belcher said. That is a higher ratio of parking spaces per townhome than Signature Homes has in Edenton Lofts, and there have been no issues with inadequate parking there.

Based on past experience, Belcher said he would expect one out of every 10 townhomes to include a child for the Hoover school system. The Hoover school system has greater capacity for handling more children on the east side of the city.

The commercial portion of the development, to be handled by Terra Equities, is expected to be a $10.3 million project and include 190 parking spaces for the two restaurants and third commercial building, Belcher said.

