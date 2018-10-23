Hoover bumps up Hayride and Family Night to Wednesday due to weather forecast

× Expand Photo by Patty Bradley An estimated 10,000 people showed up for the seventh annual Hoover Hayride and Family Night at Veterans Park in Hoover, Ala., on Thursday, Oct. 29, 2015.

The city of Hoover today bumped up its annual Hoover Hayride and Family Night at Veterans Park to Wednesday night of this week instead of Thursday night due to rainy weather expected Thursday.

Hurricane Willa, which is closing in on Mexico today, is expected to bring rain to central Alabama by Thursday night. The National Weather Service is forecasting a 70 percent chance of rain Thursday night in Hoover.

The Hoover Hayride and Family Night will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday night.

Each year, the city has six tractors that pull people around the park on trailers covered with hay. Also, kids dressed up in costumes make their way through tents and a pavilion filled with businesses, churches and other groups handing out candy.

Last year, about 95 exhibitors gave out candy to a crowd that exceeded 10,000 people, and organizers are in the process of notifying exhibitors about the date change and hope the numbers won’t be affected too much, said Erin Colbaugh, the city of Hoover’s events coordinator.

The businesses and groups are recruited with help from the Hoover Area Chamber of Commerce. Kids are encouraged to bring bags to collect the candy.

The night also typically includes activities such as face painting, balloon twisters, games, an animal exhibit, children’s characters, food trucks and a disc jockey playing music, Colbaugh said. City officials can’t guarantee all of those who originally planned to be there Thursday night will be there Wednesday night, but they are hoping for the best, she said.

Admission is free. Parking is available at Spain Park High School with complimentary shuttles.

This is the 10th year for the Hoover Hayride and Family Night.