Hoover asks state for permission to release information about police shooting at Galleria

Officials for the city of Hoover today said they have asked the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency to give them permission to release the limited information they have about the fatal shooting of a 21-year-old Hueytown man by a Hoover police officer at the Riverchase Galleria on Thanksgiving night.

Councilman Derrick Murphy, at a press briefing at the Hoover Municipal Center this morning, said the city is asking ALEA to approve their request by noon on Monday, but if that doesn’t happen, police Chief Nick Derzis will make a decision on his own about whether to release the information anyway. “I know time is important.”

Mayor Frank Brocato said everyone has watched situations across the country where tensions between citizens and police unfold on a public state.

“We want to and are committed to getting to the truth and getting it right,” Brocato said. “Investigation takes time, and we’re doing everything we can to cooperate with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency in finding out the truth of what happened.”

Murphy said his wife and daughter were at the Riverchase Galleria when shots rang out at the mall Thanksgiving night. His wife texted him that they were hiding in the mall because of the shooting.

“I was terrified. I prayed because that’s all I could do,” he said. But Murphy said he can’t imagine what the family of Emantic “E.J.” Bradford went through, especially because they found out about his death through social media.

Bradford was the man shot and killed by a Hoover police officer as he responded to a shooting in which an 18-year-old friend of Bradford was shot at least twice in the torso just seconds earlier.

Police said Bradford was fleeing the scene with a gun in his hand but have not entertained questions about whether there was any interaction between the police officer and Bradford before the officer shot and killed him.

Initially, police identified Bradford as the one who shot 18-year-old David Wilson, but the next day police said that while he may have been involved in the altercation that led to the first shooting, he likely was not the person who shot Wilson.

Murphy, Brocato and police Chief Nick Derzis met with the Bradford family Tuesday night before a vigil. “They have our love. They have our prayers,” Murphy said.

Murphy also issued a call for peace and an end to racist and hateful speech that has taken place since the shooting.

“I can tell you that hate has no place in our city, during the protests from protesters, from counter protesters or on social media. I can also also tell you that two wrongs don’t make a right,” Murphy said.

“Regardless of what happened during the protest, some of the members of our community and outside of our community took to social media after the protests and said some hateful, racist things that have no place in the city of Hoover,” he said. “We do not support those ideas. We do not condone those ideas, and those ideas will not help us heal from the tragedies of the past.”

Murphy said that opportunity comes out of tragedy. Everyone needs to examine themselves and be willing to talk about racial issues, he said.

“We have to decide whether we are going to unify or divide, whether we are going to choose the side of love,” Murphy said. “For me, I choose love because hate is too big of a burden to carry.”

Buddy Gray, the pastor of Hunter Street Baptist Church in Hoover, prayed for an end to all violence, “whether it’s in the shopping mall, on our streets or in our homes.

“How long before there’s no more strife among people, no more assaults or abuse of power?” Gray prayed. “We pray for healing and hope and help for all those impacted by the shooting at the mall, especially the Bradford family. You’re the Lord of all comfort. Comfort them.

“How long before the day when all racism and prejudice and tribalism will be eradicated and will be replaced with love and honor and justice and the richest community imaginable — your community,” Gray prayed. “How long, oh Lord, when there will be no more arguing between friends, no more pettiness between people, no more divisiveness between races … We pray for the day when rancor will give way to righteousness and meanness will be overturned by kindness and domineering will be replaced with serving. We yearn for the day when peace will be our governor and well-being will be our ruler.”

Mike McClure Jr., the pastor of The Rock church in Birmingham, said the incident at the Galleria opened a wound that no one imagined. But through transparency, clarity and honesty, this scar can heal, he said.

“On the night before Jesus died, he prayed a prayer. He didn’t pray for success. He didn’t pray that we would live lavish lifestyles,” McClure said. “He prayed a prayer that simply said, ‘I pray that you will be one.’ He prayed the night before he died for unity.”

McClure said that with transparency from Hoover officials and assurances they will do everything they can, “I believe that unity can come by releasing those tapes.”

McClure prayed for unity not just in Hoover, but between Hoover and Birmingham.

“I pray, God, that it won’t be a black-white thing, but a wrong versus right thing,” McClure said. “I pray, God, in the middle of this you will cause peace into our city. I pray right now, God, from the bottom of my heart, that we will begin to see each other not by the color of our skin but by the content of our character.”

McClure said this incident has brought out the ugliness of some people, but not all people are filled with hatred.

“I pray for the courage for those who are filled with love and compassion to let their voices be heard,” he said. “What we need right now is for all those who have a heart for justice and heart for people to rise together regardless of race, denomination or personal agendas and lift up the name of God.”

Hoover officials would not take questions at today’s press briefing.