Head Over Teal 5K/10K set for Sept. 24

× Expand Photo by Jon Anderson. Runners take off at the start of the 5K and 10K races at the 2019 Head Over Teal 5K, 10K and Family Fall Festival in The Preserve community in Hoover in September 2019.

The Laura Crandall Brown Foundation, which raises money for research, education and support services related to gynecologic cancer, on Saturday, Sept. 24, is holding its 13th annual Head Over Teal 5K and 10K races in The Preserve community.

Both the 5K (a 3.1-mile race) and 10K (6.2-mile race) are scheduled to begin at 8 a.m. After the races, runners, walkers and their families and/or supporters are encouraged to stick around for family-friendly games, face painting, live music, food and beverages.

Pets are welcome to participate in the races, but they must be on a leash, and owners are responsible for cleaning up after their pets, organizers said.

Participants pay a race entry fee but also are encouraged to seek donations from people to support the foundation, either as individuals or as teams. Top fundraising teams will be recognized.

“This annual tradition is paramount in the foundation’s efforts to raise proceeds that help fund early detection research, GYN cancer awareness campaigns and financial support services for patients and their families,” said Irene Goddard, the foundation’s development director, in a news release.

The 2021 races drew 649 runners and walkers and raised more than $88,000 for the foundation, said Doris Moody, a volunteer with the Head Over Teal Committee.

Since the foundation started in 2009, it has granted more than $605,000 for ovarian cancer early detection research and educated tens of thousands of community members about gynecologic cancer prevention, signs and symptoms.

The foundation also has provided emotional and educational support — and more than $200,000 in financial support — to thousands of gynecologic cancer patients and their loved ones, the group said.

Runners with top race times will be eligible for a Trak Shak gift card.

Through Aug. 31, the cost for individuals to register is $30 for the 5K and $35 for the 10K. However, members forming teams for the 10K will pay $30 each. Beginning Sept. 1, the cost increases by $5. There also is a $30 “sleep in” option (with a T-shirt) for people who wish to donate but don’t want to run or walk.

People attending the races are asked to park at Prince of Peace Catholic Church at 4600 Preserve Parkway and take shuttles to The Preserve, with shuttles starting at 6:30 a.m.

To register, go to thinkoflaura.org/headoverteal.