Hay Hoover! citywide fall festival is this Saturday, Oct. 14

× Expand Erica Techo A child takes part in a hayride at the city of Hoover's fall event at Veterans Park in October 2017. The event was called Hoover Hayride and Family Night then, but last year the name was changed to Hay Hoover!, and the festival was moved to daytime hours on a Saturday.

The city of Hoover this Saturday, Oct. 14, is putting on its free citywide annual fall celebration at Veterans Park called Hay Hoover!

The event will run from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and include hayrides, pony rides, a petting zoo, a video game truck, airbrush tattoos, food trucks and treats handed out by businesses and other organizations. A group called Soccer Shots that helps children develop soccer skills also is scheduled to be there.

Children are encouraged to dress in costume. The park is at 4800 Valleydale Road, but parking and shuttles will be provided at Spain Park High School next door.

The event for many years was held at night and called Hoover Hayride and Family Night, but last year the city’s events staff changed the name to Hay Hoover! and moved the event to a Saturday during daytime hours.