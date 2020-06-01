Hoover mayor declares state of emergency, enacts curfew

× Expand Photo by Jon Anderson 200531_Hoover_protest_JA02 Hoover police officers keep watch over a protest at that involved up to 400 protesters at the corner of U.S. 31 and Municipal Drive in Hoover, Alabama, on Sunday, May 31, 2020. The protesters claim there is a pattern of unfair treatment of people, especially minorities, by police in the United States.

Hoover Mayor Frank Brocato tonight declared a state of emergency in the city and implemented a curfew from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Brocato said the curfew is needed due to the civil unrest that has taken place in the Birmingham-Hoover metro area in the past three days and threats of further violence and to protect residents, visitors and businesses from harm or losses. It also will allow the Hoover Police Department to focus on actions needed to provide such protection, the mayor said.

The curfew prohibits people from traveling on roads in Hoover between 7 p.m. and 6 a.m., except to:

Obtain medical assistance, food or other necessary commodities or services for themselves or their family members

Return home or to their job

Attend church, school or organized sports and events, including weddings and funerals

Travel from one location outside of the city to another location outside of the city

Because of the state of emergency and the civil unrest and destruction that occurred on Saturday and Sunday nights, the mayor also has prohibited demonstrations, marches, parades or vigils on public rights of way or other public property during the hours of 7 p.m. and 6 a.m.

The curfew does not affect the rights of businesses to operate and does not apply to law enforcement officers, firefighters, public employees, doctors, nurses, employees of hospitals and medical facilities, on-duty military and employees of public utilities, public transportation companies and media.

Violation of the curfew is an arrestable offense, and offenders found guilty are subject to a fine of up to $500 or up to six months in jail. The curfew will remain in effect until either the mayor or City Council determines it is no longer needed.

Hoover police Chief Nick Derzis said that while most of the protesting that has occurred in Hoover in the past few days has been peaceful, there have been some issues.

Police had bottles of water, bottles of urine and eggs thrown at them during protests, and one police officer was injured in one of the protests, Derzis said. Two retail stores — the Jared jewelry store and Von Maur department store on the Riverchase Galleria campus— had glass doors and/or windows smashed Saturday night.

Police have made 45 arrests in conjunction with the protests, mostly for disorderly conduct. Further, there have been continued threats of violence that have many residents concerned, Derzis said. He 100% agrees that a curfew is needed to help keep the city safe, he said.

He also thinks the hours should mirror the hours of the curfew that Birmingham implemented because if Hoover doesn’t have a curfew during those same hours, it increases the likelihood that trouble will find its way to Hoover, he said.

Brocato said people in Hoover are shocked and saddened at the tragic death of George Floyd in Minneapolis last week and the manner in which it occurred, and the implications of that has had far-reaching impacts on cities throughout the country.

Brocato said he wants to seek justice and bring peace and safety to all citizens, regardless of their race, creed or national origin, and he stands in full support of citizens who want to express their First Amendment right to peacefully demonstrate and protest.

However, city officials must protect individuals and businesses from “senseless destruction by criminal mob actions.”

Birmingham experienced significant rioting and vandalism in its downtown area Sunday night, and at least two news reporters were assaulted. The civil unrest threatens the life, safety, health, welfare and property of people in the city of Hoover, he said.

The Jefferson County Emergency Management Agency, on behalf of Jefferson County Commission President Jimmie Stephens and the mayors of Hoover, Homewood, Mountain Brook and Vestavia Hills today sought assistance from the National Guard to help keep the peace.

Gov. Kay Ivey earlier today authorized the National Guard to activate up to 1,000 guardsmen should the need arise to respond to violent protesters, and the city of Birmingham is seeking help from the Alabama State Troopers, Jefferson County EMA Director Jim Coker said.

Hoover Mayor Frank Brocato and Councilman John Greene both tonight commended the Hoover Police Department for the way officers have handled the protests in recent days.

"The performance of the Police Department has been above and beyond the call of duty," Brocato said. "They've just done an incredible job."