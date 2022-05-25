Greystone woman named Mrs. Alabama International

× Expand Photo courtesy of Mrs. International Pageant. Sierra Earle, the Mrs Alabama International 2022, is scheduled to compete in the Mrs. International Pageant on July 22-23.

Greystone resident Sierra Earle this spring was named Mrs. Alabama International and in July will head to Kingsport, Tennessee, to compete for the title of Mrs. International 2022.

The Mrs. International Pageant is for married women ages 21-56 and recognizes the women for their accomplishments and commitment to family and marriage. The pageant includes an interview and evening gown and fitness wear segments for women from all 50 states, as well as other countries.

Earle, 38, originally is from Birmingham but grew up in Atlanta and later moved back to the Birmingham area.

She earned a bachelor’s degree in biology and psychology on a pre-med track from Jacksonville State University in 2005 and later obtained an executive master’s in business administration degree from the University of Alabama in 2017.

Earle worked 17 years in the banking industry, including SouthTrust, Wachovia, Wells Fargo, RBC Bank, PNC Bank, Aliant Bank, USAmeriBank and National Valley Bank. A lot of employer name changes were due to acquisitions.

About 4½ years ago, she decided to leave banking and become the chief financial officer for the law firm of her husband, Edmond Earle. They have been married 9½ years and have three children: Jackson Carter (8), Lillian Elizabeth (4) and Grace Victoria (1).

In her spare time, Earle enjoys playing tennis, traveling, cooking, journaling and interior design.

She also is a mentor for Girls Inc., a nonprofit that supports, mentors and guides girls ages 6-16.

Earle is an advocate for self-care, stressing to girls and women the importance of maintaining a good balance of physical, medical and psychological health and sharing ways that women can take care of their husband and children.

The Mrs. Alabama International competition was not conducted as a traditional pageant but included an online application, in-person interview in Nashville in January and Zoom interview in February. She was notified she had won the title in March, she said.

The Mrs. International Pageant will be a more traditional pageant and will take place July 22-23.