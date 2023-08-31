Golden retriever rescue to hold fundraiser Sept. 21

The Adopt a Golden Birmingham nonprofit plans to host a fundraiser on Thursday, Sept. 21, at Brock’s Gap Brewing Co. in Trace Crossings.

The Goldens at the Gap event will feature food trucks, beer, vendors with pet products such as Hooman dog beds, a silent auction, trivia and prizes. There also will be treats for four-legged attendees.

The fundraiser begins at 6 p.m., and trivia games start at 7 p.m. Brock’s Gap Brewing Co. is at 500 Mineral Trace, just off Stadium Trace Parkway and next to the Hoover Metropolitan Stadium parking lot.

All proceeds benefit Adopt a Golden Birmingham, a 501(c)3 organization with a mission to “find safe, loving, lifelong homes for golden retrievers.” For more information, visit adoptagoldenbirmingham.com or email info@adoptagoldenbirmingham.com.