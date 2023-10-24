Gary Palmer withdraws from race to be U.S. House speaker

× Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Meadowbrook post office dedication 5 U.S. Rep. Gary Palmer, a Republican representing the Sixth Congressional District of Alabama, speaks at the Meadow Brook Post Office on Sept. 18, 2018.

U.S. Rep. Gary Palmer, a Hoover resident who represents Alabama’s Sixth Congressional District, on Tuesday morning withdrew his name from the race for speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives.

Palmer was one of nine Republicans who announced interest in the position after the Republicans’ first two nominees failed to secure enough votes to be elected speaker, and Palmer shared his vision for leading the House in a forum on Monday.

Hope Dawson, Palmer’s press secretary, said Palmer’s withdrawal came Tuesday morning before any votes were taken by the House Republican Conference.

The Republicans took five votes Tuesday morning before reaching consensus with a simple majority vote for House Majority Whip Tom Emmer of Minnesota, according to The Hill political website. However, Emmer withdrew his name from nomination within hours when it became apparent he did not have enough votes to get approved on the floor of the House.

Eventually, Republicans on Wednesday decided on Rep. Mike Johnson from Louisiana, and the full House of Representatives voted 220-209 to approve Johnson as speaker, with all Republicans voting for Johnson.

Others besides Palmer who dropped out were Dan Meuser of Pennsylvania, Byron Donalds of Florida, Kevin Hern of Oklahoma, Austin Scott of Georgia, Jack Bergman of Michigan and Pete Sessions of Texas.

Palmer on Tuesday morning issued a statement regarding his decision to withdraw from the race.﻿

“Congress and the American people needed a Republican speaker three weeks ago,” Palmer said. “If withdrawing my name can help expedite that process even a little, then I will gladly step aside.

“The candidate forum and individual conversations have given me great hope for the future of the 118th Congress. All the candidates are committed to ideas similar to the principles I laid out last night,” Palmer said. “We must bring stability back to the House of Representatives, and we do that by passing our spending bills on time, providing real spending cuts, not passing short term CRs [continuing resolutions], allowing members time to read legislation, and uniting the conference before going to the House floor. These principles will truly transform how this place works and ensure it works for the benefit of the American people.”

Palmer said he will work with the next speaker on the ideas he laid out in his presentation to the Republican Conference so Congress can come together and do the job the American people sent them there to do.

Palmer is chairman of the House Republican Policy Committee and the No. 5 Republican in the House.

Editor's note: This story was updated at 3:51 p.m. after Rep. Tom Emmer withdrew his name from consideration and again on Thursday, Oct. 26, after Rep. Mike Johnson was elected speaker.