2023 Independence Day fireworks at the Hoover Met in photos

Fireworks burst in the sky over the Hoover Met Stadium during Hoover’s annual Fourth of July fireworks show Sunday, July 2, 2023.Photo by Erin Nelson.
Lighning branches off in the sky over the Hoover Met Stadium before the start of Hoover’s annual Fourth of July fireworks show Sunday, July 2, 2023.Photo by Erin Nelson.
Chad Hall, 6, and his younger brother Josh, 4, play a game of cornhole as his parents Monique and Doug watch in lawn chairs in the parking lot at the Hoover Met Stadium during Hoover’s annual Fourth of July fireworks show Sunday, July 2, 2023.Photo by Erin Nelson.
Lightning branches off in the sky as people fill the parking lot at the Hoover Met Stadium for Hoover’s annual Fourth of July fireworks show Sunday, July 2, 2023.Photo by Erin Nelson.
Lighning branches off in the sky over the Hoover Met Stadium before the start of Hoover’s annual Fourth of July fireworks show Sunday, July 2, 2023.Photo by Erin Nelson.
Lighning lights up the night sky over the Hoover Met Stadium before the start of Hoover’s annual Fourth of July fireworks show Sunday, July 2, 2023.Photo by Erin Nelson.
Lighning branches off in the sky over the Hoover Met Stadium before the start of Hoover’s annual Fourth of July fireworks show Sunday, July 2, 2023.Photo by Erin Nelson.
Thousands of people came out to Hoover Metropolitan Stadium Sunday night for the city of Hoover's 2023 Independence Day fireworks show.
The 15-minute show was put on by Pyro Shows of Alabama and cost the city of Hoover about $25,000, Hoover Events Manager Kelly Peoples said.