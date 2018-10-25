Fire damages Windhover Condominiums

by

Just after 12:30 a.m. on Thursday, the Rocky Ridge Fire District, along with engines from the Hoover and Vestavia Fire Departments, responded to a condominium fire at the Windhover Condominiums off Rocky Ridge Road, Fire Chief Mike Bartlett said.

One person was taken to the hospital with minor injuries, and five units sustained fire damage. The other two units affected possibly sustained smoke and water damage, Bartlett said.

It's unclear if the condos are a total loss, and the cause of the fire is still unknown, Bartlett said.

