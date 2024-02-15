Developer announces proposal for Stadium Trace Village Phase 2

× 1 of 12 Expand Image courtesy of Broad Metro The proposed second phase of Stadium Trace Village in Hoover, Alabama, would cover 82 acres and include 36 acres of green space. × 2 of 12 Expand Image courtesy of Broad Metro The proposed second phase of Stadium Trace Village in Hoover, Alabama, would include an 11-acre parcel on which the city of Hoover could build a performing arts center. × 3 of 12 Expand Image courtesy of Broad Metro The proposed second phase of Stadium Trace Village in Hoover, Alabama, would include a Golf Suites tiered-golf bay and entertainment center similar to Top Golf. × 4 of 12 Expand Image courtesy of Broad Metro The proposed second phase of Stadium Trace Village in Hoover, Alabama, would include a 50,000-square-foot, 25-bed surgical center. × 5 of 12 Expand Image courtesy of Broad Metro The proposed second phase of Stadium Trace Village in Hoover, Alabama, would include four medical office buildings totaling about 20,000 square feet. × 6 of 12 Expand Image courtesy of Broad Metro The proposed second phase of Stadium Trace Village in Hoover, Alabama, would include a 120,000-square-foot single-tenant retail and dining destination. × 7 of 12 Expand Image courtesy of Broad Metro The proposed second phase of Stadium Trace Village in Hoover, Alabama, would cover 82 acres. × 8 of 12 Expand Image courtesy of Broad Metro The proposed second phase of Stadium Trace Village in Hoover, Alabama, would include an 11-acre parcel on which the city of Hoover could build a performing arts center, pulus a 25-bed surgery center and 120,000-square-foot single-tenant retail and dining destination. × 9 of 12 Expand Image courtesy of Broad Metro The proposed second phase of Stadium Trace Village in Hoover, Alabama, would include a 150-foot conservation easement as a buffer to nearby neighborhoods. × 10 of 12 Expand Image courtesy of Broad Metro The proposed second phase of Stadium Trace Village in Hoover, Alabama, would include 18 acres of preserved space between the development and the Scout Creek community. × 11 of 12 Expand Image courtesy of Broad Metro The proposed second phase of Stadium Trace Village in Hoover, Alabama, would include a $2.25 million drainage system with five detention ponds. × 12 of 12 Expand Image courtesy of Broad Metro The proposed second phase of Stadium Trace Village in Hoover, Alabama, would include 1.5 miles of walking and bicycling paths spread over 17 acres. Prev Next

The developer of Stadium Trace Village on Thursday released his proposal for a second phase of the development that would include a performing arts center owned and operated by the city of Hoover.

The proposal for the 82-acre project, which is still being negotiated with the city, also includes a Golf Suites tiered-golf bay and entertainment center similar to Top Golf, a 25-bed surgical center, four medical office buildings, a 120,000-square-foot retail and dining space and 1.5 miles of walking and bicycle trails.

William Kadish, CEO of the Broad Metro development company, said in a news release that the second phase would provide new recreation opportunities, green space and retail options for the city while preserving the natural beauty of the area and helping clean up nearby Scout Lake with watershed protections for Trace Crossings residents.

“We are committed to developing Stadium Trace Village in a way that benefits the entire Hoover community,” Kadish said.

The project would provide a sustainable positive financial impact for the area, Broad Metro said in its news release. The construction phase will support labor and engineering jobs, and the city of Hoover will benefit from property and sales revenues generated as a result of this project, as well as jobs created in professional medical, hospitality, retail and other sectors, the company said.

Phase one of Stadium Trace Village already generates $2.5 million of revenue annually for the city and Hoover school district, Broad Metro said.

NEGOTIATIONS ONGOING

Hoover Mayor Frank Brocato said the city definitely has an interest in Kadish’s proposal for phase two and is considering putting a 1,000-seat performing arts center there.

“It’s a beautiful plan,” he said. “But we’re still in negotiations in terms of the purchase price of the land. We have not worked out the details of the incentive package. … We’ve not worked out the details of the road and how that’s going to be built, who’s going to pay for it.”

Also, the city has not reviewed or approved any engineering plans, Brocato said.

Broad Metro said the original request by the city was for Broad Metro to build the performing arts center and lease it to the city, but now the mayor is asking Broad Metro to allow the city to purchase 11 acres and build the performing arts center itself. Broad Metro would build the road, grade the land and create the utility infrastructure and deliver a fully prepared site, the company said.

The city then would have three years to begin construction of a performing arts center, the company said.

The mayor said Kadish has a wonderful vision for that area. “So our goal is to see if the numbers will work and if it will work for the city,” Brocato said. “It would be premature to say that the deal is complete.”

The city for a long time had been in talks with the owner of the Patton Creek shopping center about putting a performing arts center on that property as it redevelops, but those negotiations failed, Brocato said.

There actually are two to three other potential locations for a performing arts center other than Stadium Trace Village, but “This one’s the hottest one right now for sure,” Brocato said. “We’re working full-steam ahead to try to get this one to work. There’s a lot of give and take that’s got to happen on both sides.”

COUNCIL SUPPORT

There’s a lot of support on the City Council to get the deal done, Brocato said.

Councilman Curt Posey, the council’s liaison to the Hoover Arts Council, said the city has been working on the idea for a performing arts center for eight years.

“We got pretty close in negotiations with Patton Creek, and that’s gone, and I really want to get a performing arts center done,” Posey said. “I think Will Kadish has been a good partner to the city, and if I was going to pinpoint where I was going to put it, it would be in that area because you’ve already got the amphitheater that’s coming in, and they can play off each other.

“We are eight years since we first started talking about this, and it should be priority one to get something done with a performing arts center, whether it’s here with this, which I think is a good plan, or its somewhere else. … Eight years is long enough to sit and wait for something to happen, and this is a good, viable plan.”

Posey said the mayor and his staff are handling the negotiations and will bring a plan for the council to consider once the details are worked out. Brocato said he thinks they’ll know within about two weeks whether they can work a deal with Broad Metro.

MORE DETAILS

The proposal from Broad Metro would set aside 36 acres dedicated to green space and public use by the city of Hoover, including a 150-foot conservation easement between the development and adjacent neighborhoods. That includes 18 acres that would be preserved between the development and the Scout Creek neighborhood. Proposed recreation paths in that area would be subject to approval by the Trace Crossings Residential Association.

× Expand Image courtesy of Broad Metro The proposed second phase of Stadium Trace Village in Hoover, Alabama, would include 18 acres of preserved space between the development and the Scout Creek community.

Broad Metro also said there would be no blasting on the site, and the company is committed to spending $2.25 million for a drainage system along Scout Creek and constructed wetlands just above Scout Creek to filter sediment and improve water quality for the lakes in Trace Crossings.

Residents near the lakes in the Brock’s Gap sector of Trace Crossings for years have been complaining about sediment runoff from nearby construction sites muddying up their lakes and hurting the enjoyment of their property. They had to spend $70,000 cleaning up a mess created by developers, and since Christmas, they’ve had a recurrence of the problem due to development of an apartment complex on the other side of Interstate 459, said Dr. Peter DeFranco, a resident there.

DeFranco praised the work done by Kadish and Broad Metro on the first phase of Stadium Trace Village and said Kadish came up with and successfully implemented a plan that protected the lakes in the Brock’s Gap area.

He wholeheartedly supports Kadish’s plan for phase two of Stadium Trace Village, he said.

“Broad Metro is a responsible developer with a history of success with care and concern for our lakes and green spaces,” DeFranco said. “They are a good neighbor to our community. I trust William Kadish to do a fine job, and his project will be a benefit to the city.”

Broad Metro said the five retention ponds they plan to use with phase two also will benefit wildlife, migrating birds and the public.

Phase two would inclulde 1.5 miles of multi-use walking and bicycle trails on 17 acres, with educational observation areas, picnic spots, a meadowland, playground and community garden, Broad Metro said. There also would be a golf cart path connecting to residential communities with designated golf cart parking, the company said.

The Golf Suites tiered golf range would include hitting bays, a putting green and golf instruction to encourage young golfers, and it would have yearround technology-driven games, meeting spaces and dining options, the company said.

The plan is to extend the main street through phase one — Peridot Place — into the second phase with a two-lane “country-style” road with a 35 mph speed limit, Broad Metro said. Overflow parking would be added where the first and second phases intersect.

A roundabout in the center of the property would be created to ease traffic flow, and a second roundabout is proposed in phase one at the intersection on Peridot Place and Marble Terrace near Edgar’s Bakery, the company said.

The Peridot Place extension eventually would go all the way to Brock’s Gap Parkway, and a new traffic signal would be installed at that intersection, Broad Metro said. That would provide more than one way in and out of phase two, and give residents who live off Brock’s Gap Parkway another way to access John Hawkins Parkway.

Kadish said his hope is that phase two could be constructed and operational by 2025.