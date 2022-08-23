Comedian Henry Cho lined up for Hoover City Schools Foundation fundraiser

× Expand Photo courtesy of Stardome Comedy Club Comedian Henry Cho will perform in a fundraiser for the Hoover City Schools Foundation at the Stardome Comedy Club on Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022.

Tickets went on sale this week for a new fundraising event for the Hoover City Schools Foundation at the Stardome Comedy Club.

Comedian Henry Cho is scheduled to perform at the Stardome on Tuesday, Oct. 4, to help raise money for the foundation. The event, to be called Comedy for Kids, will include a catered meal from Ragtime Café. Doors open at 6 p.m.

Tickets range in price from $75 to $150 per person.

“We invite everyone to turn fun into funds at the Comedy for Kids event this fall,” said Paul Dangel, president of the foundation’s board of directors, in a press release. “Henry Cho and his versatile comedic style will be a hit!”

Cho, who can be heard nationally several times weekly on Sirius XM channels 97 and 98 and Pandora Radio’s PG Comedy Radio Channel, is known for his clean comedy, forgoing profanity and objectionable material.

The Hendrick Hoover Automall is the title sponsor for the Comedy for Kids event.

“Giving back to organizations within the Hoover community like the Hoover City Schools Foundation fits our mission perfectly,” said Joel Smith, general manager for the Hendrick Hoover Automall. “Our children are our future leaders, and anything we can do to support their learning efforts is a worthwhile cause.”

The Hoover City Schools Foundation recently awarded nearly $45,000 in grants to teachers, and this new event will help the foundation do more for this school year and beyond, said Shelley Shaw, executive director for the foundation. The foundation is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year.

Tickets for the Comedy for Kids event can be obtained on the foundation’s website at hoovercsf.org/events.