Comedian Cho lined up for education foundation fundraiser

× Expand Photo by George Walker IV, The Tennessean. Comedian Henry Cho, known for his clean approach to comedy, is scheduled to perform at the Stardome Comedy Club on Oct. 4 to help raise money for Hoover City Schools.

Comedian Henry Cho is scheduled to perform at the Stardome Comedy Club on Oct. 4, to help raise money for the Hoover City Schools Foundation.

The event, to be called Comedy for Kids, will include a catered meal from Ragtime Café. Doors open at 6 p.m.

Tickets range in price from $75 to $150 per person.

“We invite everyone to turn fun into funds at the Comedy for Kids event this fall,” said Paul Dangel, president of the foundation’s board of directors, in a press release. “Henry Cho and his versatile comedic style will be a hit!”

Cho, who can be heard nationally several times weekly on Sirius XM channels 97 and 98 and Pandora Radio’s PG Comedy Radio Channel, is known for his clean comedy, forgoing profanity and objectionable material.

The Hendrick Hoover Automall is the title sponsor for the Comedy for Kids event.

“Giving back to organizations within the Hoover community like the Hoover City Schools Foundation fits our mission perfectly,” said Joel Smith, general manager for the Hendrick Hoover Automall. “Our children are our future leaders, and anything we can do to support their learning efforts is a worthwhile cause.”

The Hoover City Schools Foundation recently awarded nearly $45,000 in grants to teachers, and this new event will help the foundation do more for this school year and beyond, said Shelley Shaw, executive director for the foundation. The foundation is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year.

Tickets for the Comedy for Kids event can be purchased on the foundation’s website at hoovercsf.org/events.