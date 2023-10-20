City to put on Halloween Movie Night at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium

× Expand Screenshot from Walt Disney Pictures movie trailer A screenshot from the 1993 movie "Hocus Pocus," which stars Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy.

The city of Hoover is putting on a Halloween movie night at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium this Sunday, Oct. 22.

The city plans to show the movie “Hocus Pocus” on the big screen in the stadium at 6:30 p.m.

“Hocus Pocus,” rated PG for scary sequences and bad language, stars Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy and tells the story of teenage boy and his sister who move to Salem, Massachusetts, where he struggles to fit in before awakening a trio of diabolical witches who were executed in the 17th century.

Admission to see the movie is free. There will be popcorn, food trucks and treats. Children are encouraged to dress in costume.