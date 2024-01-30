City officials celebrate reopening of Hoover Senior Center after two-month renovation

× 1 of 17 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson People gather for a ribbon cutting and reopening celebration for the Hoover Senior Center on Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2024, after a two-month closure for renovations to the entrance and lobby in November and December 2023. × 2 of 17 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson The new entrance to the Hoover Senior Center in Hoover, Alabama, on Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2024. × 3 of 17 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Loree Skelton cuts the ribbon at a ribbon cutting and reopening celebration for the Hoover Senior Center on Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2024, after a two-month closure for renovations to the entrance and lobby in November and December 2023. × 4 of 17 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Loree Skelton cuts the ribbon at a ribbon cutting and reopening celebration for the Hoover Senior Center on Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2024, after a two-month closure for renovations to the entrance and lobby in November and December 2023. × 5 of 17 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson People dance at a ribbon cutting and reopening celebration for the Hoover Senior Center on Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2024, after a two-month closure for renovations to the entrance and lobby in November and December 2023. × 6 of 17 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Loree Skelton speaks at a ribbon cutting and reopening celebration for the Hoover Senior Center on Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2024, after a two-month closure for renovations to the entrance and lobby in November and December 2023. × 7 of 17 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson The new vestibule at the entrance to the Hoover Senior Center in Hoover, Alabama, on Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2024. × 8 of 17 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Hoover Parks and Recreation Director Erin Colbaugh welcomes people to a ribbon cutting and reopening celebration for the Hoover Senior Center on Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2024, after a two-month closure for renovations to the entrance and lobby in November and December 2023. × 9 of 17 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson The new front door to the Hoover Senior Center in Hoover, Alabama, on Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2024. × 10 of 17 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Hoover Senior Center Director Dana Henson speaks at a ribbon cutting and reopening celebration for the center on Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2024, after a two-month closure for renovations to the entrance and lobby in November and December 2023. × 11 of 17 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Hoover Mayor Frank Brocato speaks at a ribbon cutting and reopening celebration for the Hoover Senior Center on Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2024, after a two-month closure for renovations to the entrance and lobby in November and December 2023. × 12 of 17 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Crymson Moore, an intern at the Hoover Senior Center, mans one of the front desk work stations there on Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2024. × 13 of 17 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Hoover Parks and Recreation Board President Lynn Cummings speaks at a ribbon cutting and reopening celebration for the Hoover Senior Center on Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2024, after a two-month closure for renovations to the entrance and lobby in November and December 2023. × 14 of 17 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Nelle Freeman and Jack Mendel sample some desserts at a ribbon cutting and reopening celebration for the Hoover Senior Center on Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2024, after a two-month closure for renovations to the entrance and lobby in November and December 2023. × 15 of 17 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson People dance at a ribbon cutting and reopening celebration for the Hoover Senior Center on Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2024, after a two-month closure for renovations to the entrance and lobby in November and December 2023. × 16 of 17 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Hoover Mayor Frank Brocato talks with Loree Selton, center in red, at a ribbon cutting and reopening celebration for the Hoover Senior Center on Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2024, after a two-month closure for renovations to the entrance and lobby in November and December 2023. × 17 of 17 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson The Maxx Groove Trio plays at a ribbon cutting and reopening celebration for the Hoover Senior Center on Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2024, after a two-month closure for renovations to the entrance and lobby in November and December 2023. Prev Next

The Hoover Senior Center on Tuesday celebrated the completion of a renovation project to the center’s entrance and lobby.

The center was closed for two months in November and December and reopened Jan. 3 with a revamped entrance, new vestibule and refreshened lobby.

A wall was moved to enlarge the welcome area and create a work station on each side of the entrance. The changes have enhanced security at the center and helped with temperature control, center Director Dana Henson said.

City officials on Tuesday wanted to show off the changes and thank Loree Skelton for her donation that made the renovation possible. The project cost between $125,000 and $130,000, and Skelton donated $50,000 of that, said Hoover’s chief operations officer, Jehad Al-Dakka.

Skelton is an attorney and CEO of the South Haven Corp., which owns the South Haven Health and Rehabilitation nursing home on U.S. 31 in Hoover. Her parents, Fred and Rheta Skelton, started building the nursing home in 1962 when there was very little south of Vestavia Hills, and the Skelton family played a prominent role in the city for many years.

Skelton said she made this donation in an effort to continue the legacy of her parents. Two of their biggest passions, beyond loving and serving God, were the elderly and children, she said. One of her mother’s favorite sayings was “just love always,” Skelton said. “They always wanted people to feel welcome. They always wanted people to feel loved.”

× Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Loree Skelton speaks at a ribbon cutting and reopening celebration for the Hoover Senior Center on Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2024, after a two-month closure for renovations to the entrance and lobby in November and December 2023.

Hoover Mayor Frank Brocato called Fred and Rheta Skelton icons in the city and thanked Loree Skelton for her generosity. There are so many needs in the city and a lot of projects competing for funds in the city budget, and her donation helped get this project across the line and done, he said.

He noted the Hoover Senior Center serves about 1,800 senior citizens each year, and for a lot of people, it’s the primary place to get outside of their home to meet people.

Hoover Parks and Recreation Board President Lynn Cummings said she comes to the Senior Center several times a week for exercise classes. “This is an excellent place I recommend to my friends and my family and others in our city to come here,” she said.

She thanked Henson and her staff for organizing so many activities and said they have a special gift for interacting with seniors and provide very personalized service.

Henson also thanked Skelton for believing in the mission of the Senior Center and investing in it as they seek to improve the quality of life for residents.

× Expand Photo by Jon Anderson The new entrance to the Hoover Senior Center in Hoover, Alabama, on Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2024.

Hoover Parks and Recreation Director Erin Colbaugh noted that while the Senior Center was closed, many of the senior activities were moved to the Hoover Recreation Center and Hoover Public Library and several businesses.

Golden Corral opened up space for some meetings, and the Art Zone in Bluff Park held art lessons there, while Twist Ballroom Studios in Pelham offered space for ballroom dancing during the shutdown, Henson said. Only five of the Senior Center’s 40 programs were temporarily canceled during the renovation, she said.

While no guests came to the Senior Center during the renovation, Meals on Wheels was able to continue operating out of the center’s kitchen, serving as a home base for meals being delivered to Hoover residents, Henson said.

Turner Batson Architects handled the design of the renovation work, and Bennett Building did the construction work.

The Hoover Senior Center, at 400 Municipal Drive, years ago was home to the city garage before it was renovated to become the Senior Center. It’s open 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Friday.