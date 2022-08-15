City of Hoover on track for another strong financial year, CFO says

The city of Hoover is having another strong financial year, with tax revenues for fiscal 2022 so far coming in $34.8 million over expenses, nine months into the fiscal year, Chief Financial Officer Tina Bolt shared with the Hoover City Council Monday night.

The city was expecting to generate $141 million in revenues in fiscal 2022 and as of the end of June (nine months into the fiscal year) already had collected almost $122 million, or 86% of that, Bolt said.

Meanwhile, as of the end of June,

A big part of the strong revenues is sales and use taxes, Bolt said. The city had expected to get $93.8 million in sales and use taxes in fiscal 2022 and already has collected $79 million — or 84% — of that, she said. Also, sales and use taxes are $4 million ahead of what they were at the same point last year, Bolt said.

The city through the end of June continued to see an uptick in consumer spending, despite inflation, but Bolt said she expects to see a downward trend in the future.

Last year, the city ended fiscal 2021 with a $34 million surplus, boosting the city’s general fund balance from $47.8 million on Sept. 30, 2020, to $82.2 million on Sept. 30, 2021. Now, that fund sits at $117 million.

