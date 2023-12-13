City joins with Jewish group to hold menorah lighting at Hoover library

× 1 of 14 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Hoover Mayor Frank Brocato, at right, lights the lead candle on a menorah to celebrate Hannukah at the Hoover Public Library in Hoover, Alabama, on Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2023. × 2 of 14 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson A crowd gathers at the Hoover Public Library for a menorah lighting to celebrate Hannukah in Hoover, Alabama, on Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2023. × 3 of 14 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Members of the Jewish community light a candle on a menorah to celebrate Hannukah at the Hoover Public Library in Hoover, Alabama, on Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2023. × 4 of 14 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson A sign welcomes people to a menorah lighting to celebrate Hannukah at the Hoover Public Library in Hoover, Alabama, on Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2023. × 5 of 14 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Doughnuts and chocolate gelt (Yiddish for money) were among refreshments offered at a menorah lighting at the Hoover Public Library in Hoover, Alabama, on Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2023. × 6 of 14 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Hoover Councilman Steve McClinton, Hoover Mayor Frank Brocato and Rabbi Levi Weinbaum of the Chabad of Alabama Jewish outreach organization prepare for the lighting of a menorah to celebrate Hannukah at the Hoover Public Library in Hoover, Alabama, on Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2023. × 7 of 14 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Kids pose for a phonto with a driedel mascot at a menorah lighting to celebrate Hannukah at the Hoover Public Library in Hoover, Alabama, on Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2023. × 8 of 14 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Hoover Councilman Steve McClinton, Rabbi Levi Weinbaum and Hoover Mayor Frank Brocato prepare for the lighting of a menorah to celebrate Hannukah at the Hoover Public Library in Hoover, Alabama, on Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2023. × 9 of 14 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Chana Butman of the Chabad of Alabama Jewish outreach organization puts a driedel tattoo on a little girl's hand during a menorah lighting to celebrate Hannukah at the Hoover Public Library in Hoover, Alabama, on Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2023. × 10 of 14 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Hoover Councilman Steve McClinton, Rabbi Levi Weinbaum and Hoover Mayor Frank Brocato prepare for the lighting of a menorah to celebrate Hannukah at the Hoover Public Library in Hoover, Alabama, on Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2023. × 11 of 14 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson At right, Jarrod and Luke Oliver get some Hannukah glasses at a menorah lighting at the Hoover Public Library in Hoover, Alabama, on Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2023. × 12 of 14 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Doughnuts were among refreshments at a menorah lighting at the Hoover Public Library in Hoover, Alabama, on Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2023. × 13 of 14 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Tzivie Pink of the Chabad of Alabama Jewish outreach organization, at left, hands out Hannukah glasses to Katherine Guilloty and Dallas Nkana at a menorah lighting at the Hoover Public Library in Hoover, Alabama, on Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2023. × 14 of 14 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Members of the Jewish community light a candle on a menorah to celebrate Hannukah at the Hoover Public Library in Hoover, Alabama, on Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2023. Prev Next

About 200 people showed up for a menorah lighting at the Hoover Public Library Wednesday night in celebration of Hannukah.

The city partnered with Chabad of Alabama, a Jewish outreach organization based in Mountain Brook, to host the event, and Hoover Mayor Frank Brocato lit the first of seven candles that were lit on a giant menorah.

Other members of the Jewish community took turns lighting the other six candles that were lit Wednesday night, all using a hydraulic lift to reach the candles.

Brocato said this was a joyous occasion and said city officials believe two of the city’s greatest assets are its diversity and the education the city offers the community through the school system and other means, including the many educational programs offered through the Hoover Public Library and Hoover Senior Center.

“We are diverse not only just in race, but in culture, in faiths and in schools of thought,” the mayor said. “This menorah lighting acknowledges both the beauty of our diversity and the opportunity to learn more about each other. In this season of reflection and joy, let the radiance of this menorah inspire us to embrace the diversity that enriches our community.”

Rabbi Levi Weinbaum of Chabad of Alabama said the story of Hannakuh began more than 2,000 years ago and replays itself still today. He thanked city officials and others who came to support the Jewish community, “especially when the world looks a little bit darker.

“By doing things like this, we’re going to keep increasing the light and dispel all the darkness that’s out there,” Weinbaum said. “With you, I would like to ask God for a blessing — that the truth should prevail and overcome the terrorism, the hate, the evil and darkness. It should end. We should not have a place for this in our world, and we should bring peace and love and light to everyone.”

The Hoover Public Library has had menorah lightings before, but this is the first year the city of Hoover has widely publicized it, Mayor Frank Brocato said.

Some Jewish members of the community approached the city last year about sponsoring one, but at the time, there was not enough time to pull it together, the mayor said. He thanked Chabad of Alabama for organizing the event.

Weinbaum said his organization has been involved with menorah lightings at The Summit for 11 years, Vestavia Hills City Hall for five years, Homewood City Hall for four years and Birmingham City Hall for two years. This is the first time his organization has been involved with menorah lightings in Hoover and Mountain Brook, he said.

He thanked Brocato, Hoover Councilman Steve McClinton, Library Director Amanda Borden and law enforcement officers for helping make it happen.

In addition to the lighting of a menorah, there was Jewish music, arts and crafts and games for children, as well as doughnuts, latkes and chocolate gelt (Yiddish for money) served. The event lasted about an hour.