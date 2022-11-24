Christmas Fair on the Farm returns to Bluff Park for 3rd year

× Expand Photo by Jon Anderson 201205_BP_Holiday_Market8 Jill Holt and Veronica Davenport of Hoover, Alabama, check out Christmas decorations at the Bluff Park Holiday Market at Hare Farm in Bluff Park on Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020. The decorations were made by Gabrielle, Ava Jane and Ruby Fuller.

This year’s event is set for Dec. 3 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., shortly after the Bluff Park Christmas Parade. In addition to craft and art booths, there will be activities for kids, live music and food trucks, said Elizabeth Pruitt, business manager for the Hare Farm.

Food trucks expected include the Bluff Park Ice Cream Shoppe, Southern Coffee & Waffles and The Recipe (which sells meat and vegetable items, grilled cheese sandwiches, french fries, sausages, cheeseburger sliders, chicken tenders, chicken and waffles, and other items.

Hare Farm personnel also will be giving updates about efforts to turn the farm into an event venue, Pruitt said. They already have torn down on older house on the farm and are building a pavilion in its place, she said. Also, renovations are under way in the barn, she said.

“It’ll continue to be a place where we host and do programs for the community,” she said.

They already have had movie nights in the barn and recently hosted a community whiffle ball tournament.

The farm is at 613 Sanders Road. For more information, go to harefarmbluffpark.com.