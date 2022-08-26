Chamber golf tournament returns to Riverchase

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Joe Dibenedetto, left, and Andy Graffeo wait to tee off at hole 1, a par-4 hole, as they participate in the Link Fore Scholars golf tournament held at Inverness Country Club in October 2019.

The Hoover Area Chamber of Commerce is planning its 2022 Links Fore Scholars golf tournament at the Riverchase Country Club once again.

Last year’s tournament was moved to the Timberline Golf Club in Calera due to stormwater flood damage at the Riverchase golf course, but Riverchase officials spent the summer making repairs, upgrades and improvements and are ready to host the chamber tournament again.

This year’s Link Fore Scholars tournament is set for an 8:30 a.m. start on Monday, Sept. 26. It will be a shotgun start, with four-person teams starting all at the same time on different holes. The tournament will be played in a scramble format, with each player taking a shot and the team choosing the best hit from among the four as the starting point for all players on the next swing.

In addition to the team competition, there will be competitions for the straightest drive, longest drive, closest ball to the pin and best putt, as well as hole-in-one challenges, said Toni Herrera-Bast, the chamber’s CEO and president.

The cost to participate is $200 per individual or $700 for a four-person team. The chamber also is looking for sponsors, with a variety of sponsorship opportunities from $300 to $3,500.

All proceeds beyond expenses will go to the chamber’s scholarship fund, Herrera-Bast said. Last year’s tournament raised $16,000 for scholarships, she said.

To register for the tournament, go to hooverchamber.org. The deadline to register is Monday, Sept. 19. To become a sponsor, call the chamber at 205-988-5672.

