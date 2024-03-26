Broadway veterans to bring concert version of 'Carousel' to Hoover Library Theatre

× Expand Photo courtesy of Hoover Library Theatre Ciaran Sheehan, at right, leads a cast of Broadway veterans as they perform Rodgers and Hammerstein's "Carousel" in the style of an old radio show.

The Hoover Library Theatre on April 11-12 welcomes a touring production of a concert version of Rodgers and Hammerstein’s “Carousel.”

Ciaran Sheehan leads a cast of Broadway veterans as they perform the musical in the style of an old radio show. The musical tells the story of Billy Bigelow, a swaggering, carefree carnival barker who falls in love with and marries the sweet but naïve Julie Jordan. It’s a tale of hope, redemption and the power of love set in the 1870s and 1880s.

Tickets are sold out, but the Library Theatre keeps a waiting list for returned tickets. To be put on the waiting list, call 205-444-7888.