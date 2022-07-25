Metro Roundup: Breast Cancer Research Foundation of Alabama to hold fundraisers

× Expand Photo by Jesse Chambers Pink Up the Pace 5K 4-28-18 The confetti start of the inaugural Pink Up the Pace 5K, held at Crestline Elementary School in Mountain Brook on Saturday, April 28, 2018. Proceeds from the event benefited the Breast Cancer Research Foundation of Alabama.

The Breast Cancer Research Foundation of Alabama will host four fundraisers between August and October.

Here are some details for each:

DISC GOLF GOES PINK

This event is Saturday, Aug. 13, in Calera. Players will play 36 holes across two courses at Oliver Park and George W. Roy Recreational Park. Check-in opens at 7:30 a.m., and the first round begins at 9 a.m. Disc Golf Goes Pink is sanctioned by the Professional Disc Golf Association. Registration ($45) includes 36 holes throughout the day and a player’s pack with disc, event T-shirt, specialty tumbler and more. For more details and registration, visit bcrfa.org/events/discgolf.

REVVIN' 4 RESEARCH CHARITY MOTORCYCLE RIDE

Heart of Dixie Harley-Davidson and Lhoist present the 13th Annual Revvin' 4 Research Charity Motorcycle Ride on Sunday, Sept. 19, from 1 to 4 p.m. in Pelham. Riders will participate in a 50-mile police-escorted ride through Shelby County, starting and ending at Heart of Dixie Harley-Davidson. A post-ride cookout with music and refreshments will follow. For more details and registration, visit revvin4research.com.

CAHABAQUE BBQ COOK-OFF

Cahaba Brewing Co. in Avondale will be the backdrop for BBQ, beer and bragging rights at the fall CahabaQue BBQ Cook-off on Sunday, Oct. 9, from 1 to 4 p.m. Featuring barbecue, craft beer, live music and activities for kids. For more details and tickets, visit cahabaque.com.

PINK UP THE PACE 5K & FUN RUN

The Pink Up The Pace 5K and Fun Run is set for Sunday, Oct. 23, from 1 to 5 p.m. at Crestline Elementary School in Mountain Brook. The event includes a 5K and 1-mile Dolly Dash fun run. Runners and walkers are welcome in both races. Following the race, there will be refreshments and activities, including live music, face painting, a petting zoo and an inflatable obstacle course. For more details and registration, visit bcrfa.org/events/putp.

Submitted by Breast Cancer Research Foundation of Alabama