Brad Upton to entertain at Comedy 4 Kids event for Hoover City Schools Foundation

× Expand Brad Upton

The Hoover City Schools Foundation is holding its second annual Comedy 4 Kids event at the Stardome Comedy Club on Tuesday, Oct. 24.

The event, which last year raised $20,000 for the foundation, will feature a catered meal from Ragtime Cafe and comedy show by Brad Upton.

Upton has spent 35+ years in the stand-up comedy business. He was teaching the fourth grade and coaching high school track in Pasco, Washington, when he first stepped on stage in 1984. Two years later, he quit and never looked back. He has released two specials on Dry Bar Comedy, with over 200 million views, and landed at the Grand Ole Opry stage in 2019 as a regular guest. Upton and his wife of 35 years live in Seattle, where they raised two children, now 28 and 26.

Doors open at 6 p.m. There is a 6:15 p.m. meet-and-greet time with Upton for people who buy VIP tickets, and the show begins at 7 p.m.

Improv students from Hoover High School likely will provide some opening entertainment, said Shelley Shaw, executive director of the Hoover City Schools Foundation.

Money raised from this event will help fund grants for teachers in Hoover public schools.

Tickets for the event are $75 for general admission seating, $100 for premium seating and $125 for VIP tickets that include the meet-and-greet session and drink tickets. Tickets can be purchased at the foundation’s website: hoovercsf.org/events.