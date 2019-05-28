Book drive delivers mini libraries to students

× Expand Photo courtesy of Prince of Peace Catholic Church. The Prince of Peace tutoring ministry donated books to kids at the end of the school year.

Prince of Peace Catholic Church’s homework helpers ministry recently gave away over 750 new and like new books to 25 parish children in their tutoring ministry.

These students attended the ministry’s free Wednesday or Sunday sessions held at Prince of Peace from January through May. The books were donated by parishioners and the school library, sorted by grade level and packed into boxes marked with the students’ names. The children were thrilled to receive the books, just in time for the lazy days of summer.

This new ministry was created to serve parish children of all ages who need assistance with their schoolwork, and it included children from elementary through high school. Some needed help with sounding out words and some needed help with physics.

As the ministry progressed through the winter, volunteers discovered that many of the children did not have many recreational reading books at home or easy access to the public library. So, a plea went out for books and the parish responded, donating over 750 books between Palm Sunday and Easter.

The tutoring ministry will resume its Wednesday evening and Sunday afternoon tutoring sessions this fall.

Submitted by Prince of Peace Catholic Church.