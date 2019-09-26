Bluff Park group plans 2nd Witches Ride

× Expand Photo courtesy of Laura Powell. The Bluff Park Witches Ride was held for the first time last year and returns this month.

Witches will take flight in Bluff Park this month in a candy- and costume-filled fundraiser for United Ability.

Laura Powell and Katie Dixon are organizing the second annual Bluff Park Witches Ride for Sunday, Oct. 20. Similar rides have been planned around the country to raise money for various causes around Halloween.

United Ability works with individuals with disabilities at all stages of life, from early intervention to finding employment.

The Witches Ride is open to area women, who can dress up as witches and decorate their bikes like brooms. They will ride a route through Bluff Park, starting and ending at the community center, and toss candy to children waiting along the streets.

Powell said the inaugural ride had about 80 participants, and they’re hoping to have more this year. They also hope to have awards for best costume and best broom.

Riders will gather at the Bluff Park Community Center beginning at 3:30 p.m. and the witches will ride at 5:30 p.m. Powell said there will be bounce houses, booths and food trucks for families to enjoy before and after the event.

Registration is $25, with proceeds going to United Ability. To register, go to eventbrite.com.