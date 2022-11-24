2022 Bluff Park Christmas Parade to bring 'Nostalgic Christmas' with decades theme

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Dozens of groups participate in the Bluff Park Christmas Parade on Cloudland Drive in Hoover on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021.

The 2022 Bluff Park Christmas parade, which is open to the entire community (not just Bluff Park) is slated for Saturday, Dec. 3, at 10 a.m.

As usual, it will begin and end at the Bluff Park Community Park next to the Shades Cliff pool, said Lori Redding, one of five organizers.

The parade will proceed along Cloudland Drive (behind Bluff Park Elementary School), turn right onto Lester Lane, then turn south on Clearview Road (which turns into Maiden Lane), right onto Rockview Lane, right onto Cloudland Drive and end back at the park next to the Shades Cliff Pool.

Last year, the parade had hundreds of people in it, with about 35 groups taking part, including Girl Scout troops, the Bluff Park Elementary teachers, Hoover High School groups, Simmons Middle School dance team and cheerleaders, churches, businesses and groups of family members and friends.

“We had some really great floats last year that were very creative,” Redding said.

The first-place award last year went to ARC Realty, while Green Valley Roofing and Construction came in second. There was a tie for third between the Dunmore and Shaw family and friends floats.

The top floats again this year will receive gift cards to local restaurants or businesses, Redding said. The theme this year is “Nostalgic Christmas.” People are encouraged to decorate their floats in accordance with their favorite decade, Redding said.

The fee to be a part of the parade is $40, and there is a link to register on the event’s Facebook page. Parade organizers also are selling sponsorships for $80 to help cover costs, such as liability insurance and assistance from Hoover police officers. Money raised this year helps pay for next year’s parade, Redding said.

The deadline to register for the parade is the day before, and the parade will take place rain or shine, she said. Other organizers are Kristen Fountain, Kristin Mathis, Alli Nations and Lauren Toth.

Organizers ask people driving to Bluff Park to watch the parade to park at Shades Crest Baptist Church and Bluff Park Elementary School. The parade will go behind the school of Cloudland Drive but not by Shades Crest Baptist on Park Avenue.