Bluff Park Art Association exhibit to showcase Black and female artists

× Expand Image courtesy of the Bluff Park Art Association "Autumn Splashes." a watercolor painting by Dee Dee Littrell, is part of the Celebration 2024 exhibit by the Bluff Park Art Association.

From Feb. 1 to March 23, the Bluff Park Art Association will showcase black and female artists in an exhibition from the organization’s permanent collection in honor of Black History Month and Women’s History Month.

The Celebration 2024 display will be at Bluff Park Village at 2142 Tyler Road, Suite 106.

“Most pieces on display are Best In Show award winners from the Bluff Park Art Show over the years,” said James Phillips, the co-chairman of the association’s permanent collection. “We also have pieces that were acquisitions and bequeathed.”

The grand opening reception will be Thursday, Feb. 1, from 5 to 8 p.m. Tickets are free, but reservations are strongly recommended. The exhibit will be open to the public on Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and on Fridays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Also, two guest speakers will visit during Celebration 2024. Larry Allen, winner of the Henley Hager Award at last year’s Bluff Park Art Show, who is known throughout the Southeast for his Native American and African-inspired ceramics, is scheduled to speak on Feb. 29.

Then on March 14, professional graphic designer and artist Debra Riffe, who was the judge at last year’s Bluff Park Art Show, will speak. Riffe’s artwork focuses on African Americans and themes including social justice and food insecurity.

Speakers will start at 7 p.m. Admission is $10, and tickets can be ordered through Ticket Tailor at bluffparkartassociation.org.