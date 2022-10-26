Bluff Park 8K returns for second year in December

× Expand Photo by Jon Anderson. Runners take off at the start of the 2021 Bluff Park 8K.

The inaugural Bluff Park 8K was so successful last year that founder Lynsey Tibbs has decided to do it again.

Tibbs has scheduled the 2022 Bluff Park 8K for Saturday, Dec. 3, with a 7:30 a.m. start time.

The course will be the same, starting at Bluff Park United Methodist Church and then heading south on Valley Street and Park Avenue, winding down to Farley Road before heading back north to finish at Bluff Park United Methodist.

One difference this year will be more encouragement along the route, Tibbs said. The Birmingham Community Church plans to provide music at a water station just after mile 3 of the 5-mile run, and Berry Middle School cheerleaders will be present to pump runners up as they go up the final hill in the race, she said.

Another change this year is with awards. Awards will be given out to the top three male and top three female finishers in each five-year age group, instead of having 10-year age groups for people ages 20-59. There also will be awards for top finishers among those 19 and younger and those 60 and older.

The top three male and female finishers overall will receive a cash prize, as will the top three male and female “masters” finishers (age 40 and older).

The cost to participate is $35 through Nov. 2 and $40 starting Nov. 3. A registration link, complete course map and results from last year’s race can be found at runsignup.com/bluffpark8k. Runners also can register on site the day of the race until 7 a.m., Tibbs said.

Proceeds from the race will benefit Grace’s Kitchen, a nonprofit that provides food for people in need through various ministries. Last year’s race raised $11,000 for Grace’s Kitchen, far exceeding the $4,000 goal, Tibbs said.

There were 315 people in the 2021 Bluff Park 8K, she said. By Sept. 1, 46 people had registered this year, which is far ahead of registration numbers at that time last year, she said. All runners who register will receive a T-shirt and post-race breakfast provided by the Ranch House Restaurant, Tibbs said

Timing for the race will be done by The Right Time, the official timing company for The Trak Shak.

