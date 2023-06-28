Birmingham Track Club gears up for 2023 Peavine Falls Run

× Expand Photo by Lexi Branta Coon Hundreds of runners braved the Peavine Falls course at Oak Mountain State Park on July 4, 2018 for the annual Peavine Falls run.

It’s time to lace up your patriotic running shoes as the Peavine Falls Run, a scenic 8.2-mile run through Oak Mountain State Park, will mark its 42nd edition on July 4.

One of the five events on the Birmingham Track Club calendar, the Peavine Falls Run has taken place on every Independence Day since 1980 — with the exception of 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic — and has become a midsummer tradition for many in the Birmingham running community.

The race starts at 7 a.m. and is a great way to start a day of cookouts, fireworks and other patriotic commemorations, said Hunter Bridwell, a Birmingham Track Club member in his second year as director of the Peavine Falls Run.

“It’s such a special holiday celebrating our independence and the birth of our country, and we just feel like it’s a great way for people to kick off the day,” Bridwell said. “You can start off your morning nice and early and be done mid-morning and have the rest of the day to enjoy the festivities.”

Peavine Falls is a smaller race, typically attracting around 300 competitors. Bridwell said the Birmingham Track Club has positioned the Peavine Falls Run as an alternative to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution Peachtree Road Race, which is one of the largest 10Ks and averages around 60,000 runners. And, with a registration sticker price of $200, it’s one of the most expensive as well.

The Peavine Falls Run is a more laid-back and affordable race just two hours to the west. The Peavine Falls Run is $30 for the general public and $25 for Birmingham Track Club members and is set on a scenic course in Oak Mountain State Park.

“We like to keep it very low-key,” Bridwell said. “You get to run a really fun and relaxed race as a Birmingham Track Club member for just $25. You don’t see race registration prices that low anymore, so we try to keep it fun and affordable.”

“It’s just a good way for the running community to come together and have a fun race,” he added.

The run begins and ends in front of the Dogwood Picnic Pavilion on Terrace Drive in Oak Mountain State Park. The 8.2-mile course consists of 6.9 miles of asphalt road and 1.3 miles of single-track dirt trail.

“That’s another unique thing about the Peavine Falls Run,” Bridwell said. “It’s kind of a combo road race and trail race.”

The course follows the Peavine Falls Road for close to 3.5 miles to the Peavine Falls parking lot, then back down the road before turning onto the single-track trail. Bridwell said he believes the course is a good race for every skill level, providing just enough of a challenge for experienced runners while not being too scary for the novice runner.

“It’s not highly technical, so you don’t have to be a seasoned trail runner to run it,” he said. “It’s got some rocks and some roots, but you don’t have to be a trail runner to run thisrace.”

The Peavine Falls Run is just one of the many events taking place at Oak Mountain State Park throughout the year. Bridwell said the Birmingham Track Club is thankful for the cooperation of park staff and local governments.

“I think it’s mutually beneficial,” Bridwell said. “We get to have a great place to hold a race with limited expenses, because you don’t need the heavy police presence like you do running in Birmingham or Homewood. Likewise, the park gets a ton of extra visitors on those days. I think it works out well for both parties.”

The 42nd running of the Peavine Falls Run gets underway at 7 a.m. on July 4.

To learn more about the Peavine Falls Run or to register, visit runsignup.com/race/al/pelham/peavinefallsrun.