Birmingham police arrest Hoover man charged with sexual abusing, kidnapping Hoover woman

× Expand Photo courtesy of Hoover Police Department Mario Derrell Slaughter

Birmingham police, after a standoff tonight, arrested a 32-year-old Hoover man that has been charged with sexually abusing and kidnapping a woman at her Hoover apartment Wednesday morning.

Hoover police said the woman awoke in her apartment in the 3600 building of The Willows Apartments off Lorna Road at about 3 a.m. and found a man standing in the hallway of her apartment.

“He told her that he had a gun and threatened to harm her if she did not comply with his demands,” Hoover police Lt. Keith Czeskleba said in a press release. “The suspect took items from the victim’s purse and then sexually assaulted her before ordering her to leave the apartment with him.”

He forced the woman to drive him to Bessemer, where he made her stop at a convenience store, Czeskleba said. He then ordered her to drive him to another location in Bessemer, where he exited the vehicle, Czeskleba said.

“She immediately returned to Hoover to report the crime” at 7:37 a.m., he said.

Detectives identified the suspect as 32-year-old Mario Derrell Slaughter and obtained arrest warrants this afternoon. He was charged with sexual abuse, kidnapping, burglary and theft of property and had bonds totaling $85,000.

Birmingham police arrested Slaughter tonight after a standoff, Czeskleba said.