Birmingham Botanical Gardens to host 'Basics of Tree Selection'

The Birmingham Botanical Gardens will host a talk on the basics of tree selection on Saturday, April 6.

Dr. Georgios Arseniou, an assistant professor and extension specialist of urban forestry at Auburn University and the Alabama Cooperative Extension System, will lead the discussion from 1 to 2:15 p.m.

Attendees will have an opportunity to gain insights into choosing the right trees for their urban or suburban landscapes. The session will be at the gardens' adventure classroom.

For more information, visit bbgardens.org.