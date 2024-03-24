Birmingham Botanical Gardens to host 'Planting Pollinators and Keeping Bees' lecture

× Expand Photo courtesy of Birmingham Botanical Gardens

The Birmingham Botanical Gardens is set to host a lecture on "Planting Pollinators and Keeping Bees" on March 28.

The event, featuring Regional Extension Agent Olivia Fuller, offers attendees the opportunity to learn about beekeeping and attracting pollinators to their backyard. Fuller will share insights into the importance of pollinators and offer practical advice on how to care for them.

The lecture is from 11 a.m. to noon and costs $20 for members of the gardens and $25 for non-members.

To register, visit the Birmingham Botanical Gardens website at bbgardens.org/event/planting-pollinators-keeping-bees.