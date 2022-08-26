Bike and Jeep Ride set for Sept. 24 to curtail veteran suicide

× Expand Photo courtesy of Barry Nance. Members of the American Legion Ryan Winslow Post 911 Riders work a table at the 2022 Celebrate Hoover Day at Veterans Park in Hoover on April 30.

The Riders group of the American Legion Ryan Winslow Post 911 plans to hold a motorcycle and Jeep ride in north Shelby County on Sept. 24 to help bring awareness to veteran suicide, followed by an event at The Red Shamrock Pub in Mt Laurel.

The bike and Jeep ride and event together are being called Operation S.A.V.E., which stands for Suicide Awareness for Veterans Everywhere.

Registration for the ride will start at 10 a.m. at Heart of Dixie Harley-Davidson on Cahaba Valley Parkway in Pelham, with the ride set to start at 2:30 p.m. The cost is $20 per vehicle and $5 for each additional rider.

A portion of the proceeds will go to Vet Force Multiplier, a suicide prevention and emergency services portal created by the Krulak Marine Alliance of Alabama. The website is vetforcemultiplier.org.

“Suicide is a significant issue for veterans,” said Barry Nance, director of the Post 911 Riders in a news release. “We want our brothers and sisters to know there is help.”

The goal is to make a noticeable and measurable reduction in the veteran suicide rate in Alabama by 2024, said John O’Malley of the Krulak Marine Alliance of Alabama, in a written statement.

The Riders also are accepting donations for two prize packages expected to be worth about $1,000 each. At least 15 individuals and businesses, ranging from restaurants to dentists and music instructors, have sponsored this fundraising effort. Hoover Tactical Firearms, which allows Post 911 to meet at its facility at no charge, has donated an annual range membership. Tickets for the prize drawings are $5 each or five for $20.

In addition, on the day of the event, tickets will be available for a $100 bar tab at The Red Shamrock Pub in Mt Laurel. The pub plans to offer beer and drink specials and have live music from 4 to 9 p.m. on Sept. 24.

Tickets for the ride are available at Hoover Tactical Firearms on Wednesdays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The Riders also meet at the Oak Mountain Lanes bowling alley on the third Friday of each month for business and pleasure. For more information on the Riders, email alriderspost911@gmail.com.

The Ryan Winslow American Legion Post 911 serves Hoover, Vestavia Hills and north Shelby County.