Auburn coach Hugh Freeze to speak at 2024 Hoover Mayor's Prayer Breakfast

× Expand Photo from Auburn University Athletics website Auburn University football coach Hugh Freeze

Auburn University football coach Hugh Freeze is scheduled to be the guest speaker at the 2024 Hoover Mayor’s Prayer Breakfast on May 7.

The breakfast is scheduled for 7:30 a.m. at the Hyatt Regency Birmingham — The Wynfrey Hotel.

Freeze was named the 31st head football coach in Auburn's 129-year history on Nov. 28, 2022. In his first year at Auburn, the team went 6-7.

Freeze has 13 years of experience as a head coach, including at Lambuth University in 2008 and 2009, Arkansas State in 2011, Ole Mis from 2012 to 2016 and Liberty University from 2019 to 2022.

At Liberty, Freeze led the Flames to four bowl games and a 34-15 record. During his tenure at Liberty, he took former Auburn quarterback Malik Willis and developed him into one of the nation's top quarterbacks in 2021. He led Ole Miss to a top 10 national finish in 2015. His on-field coaching record in 12 years is 103-47.

Tickets for the Hoover Mayor’s Prayer Breakfast are $40 or $400 for a table of 10 people. Click here to get tickets or call the Hoover Library Theatre box office at 205-444-7888.