Aldridge Gardens 2024 spring plant sale set for April 18-20

Photo by Ingrid Schnader
Plants sit ready for sale at the Aldridge Gardens spring plant sale in 2021.
Aldridge Gardens is having its 2024 spring plant sale this Thursday through Saturday, April 18-20.
The sale will take place 9 a.m. to 5 p.m Thursday and Friday and 8:30 a.m. to noon Saturday. People can buy plants that are from Aldridge and others from members and friends of the gardens.
Volunteers and gardeners will be there to help with selections and give advice about placement, care and maintenance of the various kinds of plants. Aldridge Gardens members get 10% off all purchases with their membership card.
Plants available for sale include:
HYDRANGEAS:
- Big leaf: bloomstruck, eclipse, endless summer original, let’s dance skyview, summer crush, twist and shout
- Climbing hydrangea: decumaria (native)
- Oakleaf: common oakleaf, pee wee, ruby slippers
- Panicle: berry white, firelight tidbit, limelight, limelight prime, little hottie, little lime, little lime punch, phantom, puffer fish, quick fire fab
- Smooth: Annabelle, invincibelle sublime, invincibelle wee white
NATIVES AND BUTTERFLY PLANTS:
- Asters: honey song pink, Stoke’s peachie’s pink
- Basil: lemon, prospera Italian
- Bee balm: raspberry wine
- Bee blossom (gaura bells): sparkle white
- Butterfly bush: blue heaven, cranrazz, dapper lavender, tutti frutti
- Goldenrod: fireworks
- Grass: blue-eyed
- Lantana: lucky flame, lucky sunrise rose
- Million bells: double orange tastic, double pink tastic
- Mint: mojito, peppermint
- Petunia: super vista bubblegum
- Phlox: blue moon, Texas pink
- Rhododendron (azalea): admiral Semmes, Appalachian gold, Augie’s red, candy striper, carousel, evening sunset, father Ryan, great balls of fire, king’s trumpeter, my Mary, Pat Ryan, radiant red, sunny side up
- Sage: pineapple
- Salvia: black n blue, hot lips, mystic spires blue, vista purple, vista red
- Sedum: autumn joy, lemon ball, neon
- Yarrow: moonshine, paprika
- Zinnia: profusion double mix, profusion double deep salmon, profusion red-yellow bicolor
Other Natives and Butterfly Plants: Black-eyed Susan, blue false indigo (baptista), clematis (Mrs. Cholmondeley), flat leaf parsley, phenomenal lavender, purple cone flower, Turk’s cap, sunny border blue speedwell, variegated oregano, Walker’s low catmint
COMPANIONS AND BOARDERS:
- Begonia: dragon wing, strawberry
- Boxwood: sprinter
- Caladium: peppermint, raspberry moon, rose bud, snow drift
- Camillia: high fragrance, Kramer’s surprise
- Coleus: red ruffles
- Fatsia: japonica, spider’s web
- Ferns: autumn “brilliance”, beautiful wood, “ghost” painted, “Godzilla” painted, Japanese beech, Kimberly queen, Korean rock, tassel
- Gardenia: steady as she goes
- Liriope (monkey “grass”): variegated, emerald goddess
- Jasmine: Madison
- Lantana: passion fruit
- Pittosporum: variegated, Wheeler’s dwarf
- Shasta daisy: Becky, crazy daisey
- Viburnum: Chinese snowball, popcorn
- Wisteria: amethyst falls
Other Companions and Border: Giant leopard plant, lily of the Nile blue agapanthus, compact white sunpatiens, cryptomeria globosa Nana, diamond frost euphorbia, yellow Joseph’s coat, sweetspire fizzy mizzy, sweet William (dianthus), Texas square primrose, red hot poker, red shrimp plant, wild geranium
Pass Alongs: Bee balm, iris (bearded, bog, Siberian), butterfly weed, Confederate rose, daylilies, garlic chives, coleus, ginger lilies, hostas, Mexican petunia, rose of Sharon, purple passion vine, strawberries and more