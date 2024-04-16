Aldridge Gardens 2024 spring plant sale set for April 18-20

× Expand Photo by Ingrid Schnader Plants sit ready for sale at the Aldridge Gardens spring plant sale in 2021.

Aldridge Gardens is having its 2024 spring plant sale this Thursday through Saturday, April 18-20.

The sale will take place 9 a.m. to 5 p.m Thursday and Friday and 8:30 a.m. to noon Saturday. People can buy plants that are from Aldridge and others from members and friends of the gardens.

Volunteers and gardeners will be there to help with selections and give advice about placement, care and maintenance of the various kinds of plants. Aldridge Gardens members get 10% off all purchases with their membership card.

Plants available for sale include:

HYDRANGEAS:

Big leaf: bloomstruck, eclipse, endless summer original, let’s dance skyview, summer crush, twist and shout

Climbing hydrangea: decumaria (native)

Oakleaf: common oakleaf, pee wee, ruby slippers

Panicle: berry white, firelight tidbit, limelight, limelight prime, little hottie, little lime, little lime punch, phantom, puffer fish, quick fire fab

Smooth: Annabelle, invincibelle sublime, invincibelle wee white

NATIVES AND BUTTERFLY PLANTS:

Asters: honey song pink, Stoke’s peachie’s pink

Basil: lemon, prospera Italian

Bee balm: raspberry wine

Bee blossom (gaura bells): sparkle white

Butterfly bush: blue heaven, cranrazz, dapper lavender, tutti frutti

Goldenrod: fireworks

Grass: blue-eyed

Lantana: lucky flame, lucky sunrise rose

Million bells: double orange tastic, double pink tastic

Mint: mojito, peppermint

Petunia: super vista bubblegum

Phlox: blue moon, Texas pink

Rhododendron (azalea): admiral Semmes, Appalachian gold, Augie’s red, candy striper, carousel, evening sunset, father Ryan, great balls of fire, king’s trumpeter, my Mary, Pat Ryan, radiant red, sunny side up

Sage: pineapple

Salvia: black n blue, hot lips, mystic spires blue, vista purple, vista red

Sedum: autumn joy, lemon ball, neon

Yarrow: moonshine, paprika

Zinnia: profusion double mix, profusion double deep salmon, profusion red-yellow bicolor

Other Natives and Butterfly Plants: Black-eyed Susan, blue false indigo (baptista), clematis (Mrs. Cholmondeley), flat leaf parsley, phenomenal lavender, purple cone flower, Turk’s cap, sunny border blue speedwell, variegated oregano, Walker’s low catmint

COMPANIONS AND BOARDERS:

Begonia: dragon wing, strawberry

Boxwood: sprinter

Caladium: peppermint, raspberry moon, rose bud, snow drift

Camillia: high fragrance, Kramer’s surprise

Coleus: red ruffles

Fatsia: japonica, spider’s web

Ferns: autumn “brilliance”, beautiful wood, “ghost” painted, “Godzilla” painted, Japanese beech, Kimberly queen, Korean rock, tassel

Gardenia: steady as she goes

Liriope (monkey “grass”): variegated, emerald goddess

Jasmine: Madison

Lantana: passion fruit

Pittosporum: variegated, Wheeler’s dwarf

Shasta daisy: Becky, crazy daisey

Viburnum: Chinese snowball, popcorn

Wisteria: amethyst falls

Other Companions and Border: Giant leopard plant, lily of the Nile blue agapanthus, compact white sunpatiens, cryptomeria globosa Nana, diamond frost euphorbia, yellow Joseph’s coat, sweetspire fizzy mizzy, sweet William (dianthus), Texas square primrose, red hot poker, red shrimp plant, wild geranium

Pass Alongs: Bee balm, iris (bearded, bog, Siberian), butterfly weed, Confederate rose, daylilies, garlic chives, coleus, ginger lilies, hostas, Mexican petunia, rose of Sharon, purple passion vine, strawberries and more