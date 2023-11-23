Alabama Symphony Youth Orchestra to play at Riverchase Galleria in December 2023

× Expand Photo courtesy of Alabama Symphony Youth Orchestra The Alabama Symphony Youth Orchestra plays a Christmas concert at the Riverchase Galleria food court in Hoover, Alabama.

The Alabama Symphony Youth Orchestra is scheduled to perform holiday tunes twice at the Riverchase Galleria food court on Sunday, Dec. 10.

The free performances will be at 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. Each performance should last about an hour, said Maria Wilson, the symphony’s director of education.

The youth symphony has a new music director, Daniel Cho, who also serves as assistant conductor for the ASO. Before coming to Birmingham in June, Cho served as assistant conductor for the Eugene Symphony in Oregon, Yakima Symphony in Washington, Oregon Mozart Players and Eugene Opera.

This year’s youth orchestra has 65 musicians, ages 12-22, mostly who live within about 50 miles of Birmingham but some of whom come from as far away as Lee and Madison counties.

Sponsors of the holiday concerts are Publix, the Riverchase Galleria and Drummond Co.