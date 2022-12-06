Alabama Symphony Youth Orchestra to give two concerts at Galleria

× Expand Photo courtesy of Riverchase Galleria The Alabama Symphony Youth Orchestra performs a holiday concert at the Riverchase Galleria in Hoover, Alabama, in December 2021.

The Alabama Symphomy Youth Orchestra is scheduled to perform holiday tunes twice at the Riverchase Galleria on Sunday, Dec. 11.

The free performances will be at 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. in the food court by the carousel. Each performance should last about an hour, Riverchase Galleria General Manager Mike White said. Alex Fokkens is the new conductor for the youth orchestra.

The youth orchestra typically has about 70 students, mostly between the ages of 12 and 22. Most typically live within about 50 miles of Birmingham so they can be available for practices.

Sponsors of the event include Public Super Markets Charities, Vulcan Materials Co., Drummond Co. and First Horizon.

For more information, go to alabamasymphony.org/event/merrybright2022.