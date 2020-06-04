Alabama Rally Against Injustice group plans rally Saturday at Hoover library

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Starnes Media Rally for George Floyd Mountain Brook Hundreds gathered in Mountain Brook for the Solidarity Rally for George Floyd, led by the Alabama Rally Against Injustice, held at the open playing field in Crestline Village on Thursday, June 4, 2020. Floyd, a 46-year-old black man, was killed Monday, May 25 while in police custody in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Photo by Erin Nelson.

The Alabama Rally Against Injustice group has planned a peaceful protest at the Hoover Public Library for this Saturday at 1:30 p.m. to show solidarity and protest the May 25 death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

It is one of three protests the group is putting on simultaneously Saturday. The others are at the Alabama Department of Archives and History in Montgomery and on The Strip section of University Boulevard in Tuscaloosa.

This is the same group that put on peaceful protests in Birmingham on Thursday and Saturday of last week, in Homewood on Wednesday and in Mountain Brook today. The group also is scheduled to hold a solidarity rally at 4 p.m. Friday at Vestavia Hills City Hall.

Thus far, the group’s rallies have been peaceful and included speeches from various people in the communities where the rallies are held, as well as an eight-minute and 40-second re-enactment of George Floyd’s arrest by Minneapolis police. Attendees are asked to lie on the ground for the period of time that Floyd was held on the ground with a police officer’s knee on his neck. Most of the rallies have lasted about 1½ hours.

The Alabama Rally Against Injustice group formed in 2016 and hosts rapid-response rallies and protests in response to things it believes are societal injustices. One of its primary focuses is to end any traces of systemic racism.