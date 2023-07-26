Alabama Department of Veterans Affairs to hold resilience discussion in Hoover

× Expand Image from Alabama Department of Veterans Affairs

The Alabama Department of Veterans Affairs on Thursday morning plans to hold a panel discussion at Hoover City Hall featuring four veterans who will talk about having resilience to overcome challenges in life.

The talk, which will be held at 8:30 a.m. in the William J. Billingsley Council Chambers, will feature four veterans who have displayed resilience throughout their military and civilian careers, the Veterans Affairs department said in a news release

“The event is an acknowledgement and understanding that life includes difficulties, but we can establish personal skills and traits that make us prepared to adequately respond to those challenges,” the department said. “Being resilient requires a skill set that can be built and strengthened. It takes time, effort and surrounding yourself with people who can help. It does not mean avoiding stress, emotional upheaval or suffering. It simply means working through that emotional pain.”

While service members and veterans are frequently associated with integrity, discipline, leadership, strength and work ethic, they also commonly excel at establishing, maintaining and building resilience traits and skills, the department said.

Veterans on the panel will include retired U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Kent Davis, retired Air Force Col. Lisa Minney, Marine Corps veteran Alan Cook and Navy Seals veteran Mike White.

They plan to discuss topics such as why it is essential to live a resilient lifestyle, why it is important to surround yourself with resilient people, tips for building resilience and using resilience-based traits and skills to overcome burnout.

The discussion is open to the public and expected to last 45 to 60 minutes. Attendees will have an opportunity to ask the panelists questions on resilience-based topics.