800 people show up for 2019 Free Friday Flicks kickoff after first week rained out

An estimated 800 people showed up to watch “The Little Mermaid” as the first film of the 2019 Free Friday Flicks summer outdoor movie series at Veterans Park in Hoover Friday night.

The movie series was supposed to kick off on June 7 with “Mary Poppins Returns,” but that showing was canceled due to inclement weather.

Mollie Kimbrough of the Woodlawn community in Birmingham brought her four daughters to see “The Little Mermaid.” She said her daughters love the Free Friday Flicks series and typically come to five or six movies each summer. They love seeing the movies on the big screen and participating in the free activities such as face painting, she said.

Ian Martin of the Inverness community right next to the park brought his 4-year-old daughter, Rheagan. He said he tries to make sure she is involved in as many activities as possible, and Hoover provides a lot of good activities for residents. They come to Veterans Park almost daily, but this is the first year they have made it to Free Friday Flicks, he said.

In addition to face painters, other activities Friday night included a bounce house and balloon bracelets and Mardi Gras-style necklaces made by Whiskers the clown. Other people brought flying discs, balls and a hula hoop.

Chicken Salad Chick sold four flavors of chicken salad cups, peanut butter and jelly sandwiches, fresh fruit, broccoli salad, chips, cookies, Rice Krispie squares, sweet tea, lemonade and water, and Repicci’s Italian Ice and Gelato had a truck there, as well. Some moviegoers brought their own food.

The 2019 Free Friday Flicks movie series continues each Friday night through July 26, with the exception of July 5. Click here to see the rest of this year’s movie lineup.