60th annual Bluff Park Art Show returns home after 1 year at Met

× Expand Photo by Jon Anderson 2019 Bluff Park Art Show 8 Norman Morgan, of Owens Crossroads, Alabama, works on some jewelry at the 2019 Bluff Park Art Show in Hoover, Alabama on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019.

The 60th annual Bluff Park Art Show, presented by the Bluff Park Art Association, is returning home to the Bluff Park Community Park at 517 Cloudland Drive this Saturday, Oct. 7, after temporarily moving to Hoover Metropolitan Stadium last year due to construction of a new pavilion in the park.

The free art show, to be held Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., will feature 130 artists from around the country, including 35 who will be exhibiting for the first time. Mediums represented at the show include clay, glass, jewelry, metalworking, painting, photography, printmaking, 2D and 3D mixed media, ceramics, and sculpture. There will also be music and several food trucks.

Serving as the judge this year is artist and two-time Best in Show winner Debra Riffe. The Tupelo, Mississippi, native grew up in Washington, D.C., where she earned her bachelor’s degree in fine arts from the Howard University College of Fine Arts.

Free shuttles or buses will be available on a continuous loop from Bluff Park United Methodist Church, Shades Crest Baptist Church, Shades Mountain Community Church and Shades Mountain Plaza.

For more information, go to bluffparkartassociation.org.