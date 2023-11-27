3rd Bluff Park 8K adds Kids 1K Challenge this weekend

× Expand Photo by Jon Anderson 211204_Bluff_Park_8K5 Runners take off at the start of the Bluff Park 8K in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021.

Runners and walkers will take to the streets of Bluff Park this weekend for the third annual Bluff Park 8K.

The 5-mile race is set for a 7:30 a.m. start on Saturday, Dec. 2, at Bluff Park United Methodist Church. The route will be the same as last year, heading south on Valley Street and Park Avenue, winding down to Farley Road before heading back north to finish at Bluff Park United Methodist.

Despite heavy rain last year, the race drew 338 participants, founder Lynsey Tibbs said. That compares to 315 participants the first year. As of Monday night, Nov. 27, 346 people had registered for this year’s 8K, she said.

A new addition this year is a Kids 1K Challenge, a race for children ages 5-11 which is about .62 miles and will take place on Bluff Park Drive behind Bluff Park United Methodist Church at 8:30 a.m. Thirty-five children had signed up for the 1K as of Monday night, Tibbs said.

The cost to participate in the 8K is $40 until 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 1, and $45 from then until the start of the race. Proceeds from the 8K will go to Grace’s Kitchen, a nonprofit that provides food for people in need through various ministries. Last year’s race raised about $7,000 for the nonprofit, Tibbs said.

The cost for the Kids 1K Challenge is $30 and goes up to $35 at 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 1. Proceeds from the Kids 1K Challenge will go to the Bluff Park Elementary Run Club.

For the 8K, the top overall male and female finishers will receive $150. Second-place male and female finishers get $100, and third-place finishers get $50. The top male and female finishesr in the “masters” division (age 40 and older) also get $50.

Additionally, awards will be given out to the top three male and top three female finishers in each five-year age group for people ages 20-59. There also will be awards for top finishers among those 19 and younger and those 60 and older.

All runners who register will receive a T-shirt and post-race breakfast that includes pancakes cooked on site, bacon provided by the Ranch House Restaurant and coffee by Daysol Coffee Lab, Tibbs said.

Timing for the race will be done by The Right Time, the official timing company for The Trak Shak. This year also will feature a race welcome from Presley Weems, a 2016 graduate of Hoover High School who grew up in Bluff Park and went on to run for Auburn University and now runs professionally with the Atlanta Track Club Elite.

Runners and walkers can register for the 8K and 1K at runsignup.com/bluffpark8k.

Bluff Park 8K

WHERE: Starts and ends at Bluff Park United Methodist Church

WHEN: Saturday, Dec. 2, 7:30 a.m.

COST: $40 for the 8K through 6 p.m. Dec. 1; $45 after that point; $30 for Kids 1K Challenge through 6 p.m. Dec. 1; $35 after that point

WEB: runsignup.com/bluffpark8k