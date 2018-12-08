21-year-old Hoover man charged with attempted murder in gas station robbery

× Expand Photo courtesy of Hoover Police Department Timothy Dimitri Perry Timothy Dimitri Perry

Hoover police early Saturday morning arrested a 21-year-old Hoover man and charged him with attempted murder and robbery in connection with a gas station robbery on Lorna Road late Friday night.

The robbery occurred at 10:49 p.m. at the Citgo gasoline station and convenience store at 3651 Lorna Road, police Lt. Keith Czeskleba said in a press release.

The clerk reported a man entered the store, went into the restroom, came out with a handgun, walked behind the counter and forced the clerk to open the register and give him an undetermined amount of money, Czeskleba said.

While pointing the gun at the clerk, the man pulled the trigger, but the weapon did not fire, police said. The robber also pointed the gun at a customer who entered the store while the robbery was taking place and pulled the trigger, but the gun again did not fire, police said.

The robber left the store in a black, older model Ford Mustang, and a police officer noticed a vehicle matching that description on John Hawkins Parkway and tried to pull it over, Czeskleba said.

The driver refused to stop, pulled into the Renaissance at Galleria apartment complex and tried to elude the officer through the parking lot until his car struck a parked vehicle, police said.

The suspect left on foot, and police set up a perimeter and found a man hiding in the woods behind an apartment building at 1:28 a.m., Czeskleba said. Police identified the suspect as Timothy Dimitri Perry, 21, of Hoover and charged him with attempted murder, robbery, attempting to elude and resisting arrest.

Perry remained in the Jefferson County Saturday night, with bonds totaling $100,600.