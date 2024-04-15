2024 Patton Creek Art Festival finds happy home indoors

× 1 of 9 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Old vinyl records transformed into artwork hang on display at the Patton Creek Art Festival in the Patton Creek shopping center in Hoover, Alabama, on Sunday, April 14, 2024. The artist is Anthony Rodriguez of Pelham, Alabama. × 2 of 9 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Rick Plasters, left, talks about his scratchboard artwork at the Patton Creek Art Festival in the Patton Creek shopping center in Hoover, Alabama, on Sunday, April 14, 2024. Plasters won best in show at the festival. × 3 of 9 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson People check out artwork at the Patton Creek Art Festival in the Patton Creek shopping center in Hoover, Alabama, on Sunday, April 14, 2024. × 4 of 9 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Glass artwork by Donna Naugher sits on display at the Patton Creek Art Festival in the Patton Creek shopping center in Hoover, Alabama, on Sunday, April 14, 2024. × 5 of 9 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Allison Perry of Hoover, Alabama, left, talks with Elena Llivina of Vestavia Hills, Alabama, about the jewelry created by herself and her husband at the Patton Creek Art Festival in the Patton Creek shopping center in Hoover, Alabama, on Sunday, April 14, 2024. × 6 of 9 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Artwork by Debra Foster of Childersburg, Alabama, hangs on display at the Patton Creek Art Festival in the Patton Creek shopping center in Hoover, Alabama, on Sunday, April 14, 2024. × 7 of 9 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Linda Graf of Hoover, Alabama, checks out jewelry by Hoover artist Toby Klein at the Patton Creek Art Festival in the Patton Creek shopping center in Hoover, Alabama, on Sunday, April 14, 2024. × 8 of 9 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Pottery by Karen Ingram sits on display at the Patton Creek Art Festival in the Patton Creek shopping center in Hoover, Alabama, on Sunday, April 14, 2024. × 9 of 9 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Joyce Byrd, at right, talks about her artwork with a customer at the Patton Creek Art Festival in the Patton Creek shopping center in Hoover, Alabama, on Sunday, April 14, 2024. Prev Next

Organizers of the Patton Creek Art Festival said they were very pleased with the changes made for the 2024 festival this past weekend.

“We were so thankful we were indoors this year and not fighting bugs and rain,” show chairwoman Lacey Truett said. “It’s been a blessing.”

The festival, which has been held outdoors at the Patton Creek shopping center the past four years, this year was moved into the former Christmas Tree Shop. Last year was rough with high winds and rain, Truett said.

While skies were blue this year and the weather was pleasant outside, being indoors kept the glare of the sun from being a problem and provided a nice, air-conditioned space for artists and shoppers alike, she said.

Plus, the indoor space made it easy for artists to leave their booths in place overnight as the festival expanded to cover two days, Truett said.

More than 70 artists participated in this year’s festival, covering a variety of mediums, including paintings, glass, sculptures, jewelry, photography, fiber arts, metalwork, clay and mixed media.

And the crowds were wonderful, said Jinger Glasgow, president of the Central Alabama Artist Guild, which put on the festival.

“The place was packed out [Saturday],” Glasgow said. “We have never had such a great turnout.”

Rick Plasters, a “scratchboard” artist, won the best in show award, which came with a $200 prize. Plasters uses sharp tools for etching into a thin layer of smooth absorbent white kaolin clay that is surface coated with black India ink.

The Hoover Arts Alliance also gave out a $500 award to Hoover resident and sculptor Lee Barnes for her work.

First-place winners in various categories were Connie Bennett in jewelry, Yvonne Andrews in watercolor, Anita Bice in acrylic, George Elliott in photography, Alisha Griffin in fiber arts, Lee Harrelson in 3D metal, Lindanne Phillips in sculpture, Truett in oil, Wendy Walters in glass and Teresa Wamble in mixed media.

Students from Pelham Oaks Elementary School and Thompson Middle School also had artwork on display at the festival. Admission was free, and there was a pizza food truck outside. Proceeds from a silent auction also will be used to fund a scholarship for a senior at a high school in central Alabama, Truett said.

Truett said the management company for Patton Creek was very generous to festival organizers, and she hopes they can return to the indoor spot at Patton Creek next year.