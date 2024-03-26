2024 Magic City Poetry Festival to kick off at Hoover Public Library

× Expand Photo from Magic City Poetry Festival website A reading from a previous Magic City Poetry Festival event.

The sixth annual Magic City Poetry Festival kicks off April 2 with readings at the Hoover Public Library from 6 to 8 p.m.

Poets can register to perform at magiccitypoetryfestival.org.

The Magic City Poetry Festival is a monthlong event held each April to celebrate National Poetry Month. Organizers assemble poets and artists from Alabama and beyond to give readings, do poetry in the parks, teach workshops, give lectures and perform multidisciplinary art pieces across the greater Birmingham area.

Every event is free because the organizers believe that poetry is truly for everybody and that each person should have unrestricted access to art and culture regardless of their socioeconomic status, race, age, physical or mental ability, sexual orientation, gender identity, political affiliation or country of origin.

This year, more events are planned at places such as the Alabama Library Association Conference at the Homewood Public Library, Birmingham Museum of Art, East Village Arts, Miles College, St. Paul United Methodist Church and the Birmingham Public Library.

“Whether you’re enjoying a blend of jazz and poetry, reading your own work at a salon or attending an event virtually, this year’s festival will inspire creativity in the young and young at heart,” festival director Ashley Jones said in a news release.

To see the full schedule of events and register to attend, go to magiccitypoetryfestival.org.