2023 Taste of Hoover set for Thursday, Oct. 5

Savoie Catering served hand-rolled egg rolls with collard greens and Conecuh sausage at the 2022 Taste of Hoover event at Aldridge Gardens in Hoover, Alabama, on Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022.
People can sample food and beverages from at least 41 restaurants, caterers and other food and beverage providers at the 12th annual Taste of Hoover at Aldridge Gardens this Thursday night, Oct. 5.
Guests also can listen to live entertainment while they eat and mingle under strings of lights in the gardens. The event is scheduled to start at 5 p.m. and last until 8 p.m.
Tickets are $45 for Aldridge Gardens members and $50 for non-members. Extra parking and a free shuttle will be available from the former Bed Bath and Beyond parking lot in the Riverchase Crossings shopping center at the southern intersection of U.S. 31 and Lorna Road.
Participating food and beverage providers include:
- 1918 Catering
- 4TWENTY3 Catering Co.
- Ann's All Around Town Catering
- B&A Warehouse
- Baba Java Coffee
- Big Whiskey’s American Restaurant & Bar
- Brock's Gap Brewing Co.
- Bushwacker Spirits
- Chattanooga Whiskey
- Classic Catering and Events
- Coca-Cola United
- Dread River Distilling Co.
- East 59 Cafe & Catering
- Emily's Heirloom Pound Cakes
- Eugene's Hot Chicken
- Jambo Grill
- Jefferson State Community College Culinary and Hospitality Institute
- K & J's Elegant Pastries and Creamery
- La Paz Restaurant & Catering
- Lemonade Junkeez
- Merk’s Tavern
- Michelle’s Chocolate Lab
- Nothing but Noodles
- Pazzo Pizza
- Pihakis Restaurant Group (HERO & Little Donkey)
- Pinoy Home Cooking
- R & S Food Service/Yellow Bicycle Catering
- Rock N Roll Sushi
- Savoie Catering
- Saw’s BBQ Hoover
- Superchix
- Sweet Claire’s Caboose
- Taziki's Mediterranean Café
- Temper Coffee
- The Casual Pint at The Grove
- The Happy Catering Co.
- The Whole Scoop Ice Cream Shop
- Tre Luna Catering/Tre Luna Bar and Kitchen
- Twin Peaks Restaurant
- Walk-On's Sports Bistreaux
- Weddings & Events by Gintells
To get tickets, go to aldridgegardens.com.