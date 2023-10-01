2023 Taste of Hoover set for Thursday, Oct. 5

× Expand 221006_Taste_of_Hoover7 Savoie Catering served hand-rolled egg rolls with collard greens and Conecuh sausage at the 2022 Taste of Hoover event at Aldridge Gardens in Hoover, Alabama, on Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022.

People can sample food and beverages from at least 41 restaurants, caterers and other food and beverage providers at the 12th annual Taste of Hoover at Aldridge Gardens this Thursday night, Oct. 5.

Guests also can listen to live entertainment while they eat and mingle under strings of lights in the gardens. The event is scheduled to start at 5 p.m. and last until 8 p.m.

Tickets are $45 for Aldridge Gardens members and $50 for non-members. Extra parking and a free shuttle will be available from the former Bed Bath and Beyond parking lot in the Riverchase Crossings shopping center at the southern intersection of U.S. 31 and Lorna Road.

Participating food and beverage providers include:

1918 Catering

4TWENTY3 Catering Co.

Ann's All Around Town Catering

B&A Warehouse

Baba Java Coffee

Big Whiskey’s American Restaurant & Bar

Brock's Gap Brewing Co.

Bushwacker Spirits

Chattanooga Whiskey

Classic Catering and Events

Coca-Cola United

Dread River Distilling Co.

East 59 Cafe & Catering

Emily's Heirloom Pound Cakes

Eugene's Hot Chicken

Jambo Grill

Jefferson State Community College Culinary and Hospitality Institute

K & J's Elegant Pastries and Creamery

La Paz Restaurant & Catering

Lemonade Junkeez

Merk’s Tavern

Michelle’s Chocolate Lab

Nothing but Noodles

Pazzo Pizza

Pihakis Restaurant Group (HERO & Little Donkey)

Pinoy Home Cooking

R & S Food Service/Yellow Bicycle Catering

Rock N Roll Sushi

Savoie Catering

Saw’s BBQ Hoover

Superchix

Sweet Claire’s Caboose

Taziki's Mediterranean Café

Temper Coffee

The Casual Pint at The Grove

The Happy Catering Co.

The Whole Scoop Ice Cream Shop

Tre Luna Catering/Tre Luna Bar and Kitchen

Twin Peaks Restaurant

Walk-On's Sports Bistreaux

Weddings & Events by Gintells

To get tickets, go to aldridgegardens.com.