2023 Reindeer Dash set for Saturday, Dec. 16 in Vestavia Hills

The 2023 Reindeer Dash 5K and 1-mile run are scheduled for this Saturday, Dec. 16, at Pure Fitness in Vestavia Hills.

The event is a fundraiser for the Grace Klein Community, which is an educational and charitable nonprofit dedicated to providing relief to the poor, disadvantaged and underprivileged. The group provides food, baby wipes and diapers, school supplies, Christmas gifts and adoption support, among other things.

Both the 5K and 1-mile fun run begin at 7:30 a.m. at Pure Fitness at 100 Old Town Road, Suite 100. The cost to participate is $40 for the 5K and $30 for the 1-mile run.

Runners and walkers are encouraged to come dressed as their favorite holiday character and bring friends. Strollers are welcome. Coffee will be provided by the Daysol Coffee Co., and food is being supplied by Rolls Bakery after the race.

Parking will be at Pure Fitness and at Vestavia Bowl, and restrooms will be provided.

Register for the runs here by 9 p.m. Friday.