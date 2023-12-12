2023 Meadow Brook Run, Taste of 280 set for Saturday, Dec. 16

× Expand Runners take part in a previous Meadow Brook Run at Meadow Brook Corporate Park in Hoover, Alabama.

The 29th annual Meadow Brook Run is scheduled for this Saturday, Dec. 16, at Meadow Brook Corporate Park.

The 5K race is scheduled to start at 9 a.m., followed by a 1-mile fun run at 10 a.m. and awards ceremony. Registration is at meadowbrook-runs.org, and late registration and packet pickup on race day will start at 7:30 a.m. at Valley Bank at 1100 Corporate Parkway.

The race will begin and end at Valley Bank. Organizers ask participants to make a voluntary contribution of $15 to $25 in lieu of an entry fee.

In conjunction with the race, there will be “A Taste of 280” food table with samples from Ashley Mac’s, Buffalo Rock, Chicken Salad Chick, Dreamland BBQ, Firehouse Subs, Miss Myra’s Pit Bar BQ, Panera Bread, Papa John’s Pizza, Shipley Do-Nuts, Smoothie King, Sprouse’s Farmers Market, Starbucks Coffee Co., The Fresh Market deli and Zaxby’s.

For more information, contact Bob Cosby at 205-991-6054.