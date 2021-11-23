2021 Hoover Christmas tree lighting set for Nov. 30

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Hoover Tree Lighting Ceremony Lights glisten against the evergreen tree as people gather at Hoover City Hall during the city’s annual tree lighting ceremony on Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020.

Deer Valley Elementary School fourth grader Carter Cullen has been chosen to help Hoover Mayor Frank Brocato flip the switch to turn on the lights on the 43-foot-tall tree along U.S. 31.

Cullen, the 10-year-old son of Jon and Katie Cullen, was diagnosed with epilepsy when he was 2 years old and has been battling it ever since, said Brittany Callaway, the city of Hoover’s events coordinator. He recently underwent surgery and has a long journey ahead to determine the right medication to control his seizures, Callaway said.

John Huddleston, a former reporter for WBRC Fox 6 News who now works as the public relations coordinator for the Jefferson County Board of Education, and his wife, Clare Huddleston, an anchor and reporter for WBRC, are scheduled to serve as emcees for the tree lighting.

The ceremony will be in the upper parking lot at Hoover City Hall, with parking available at the Hoover Public Library next door. Red Diamond Coffee and Tea will provide free coffee and hot chocolate.

The Spain Park High School jazz band and Bluff Park Elementary School third grade choir are lined up to provide entertainment for the ceremony, which is expected to last about 30 minutes, Callaway said.

After the ceremony guests are invited to grab some individually wrapped snack cakes and a take-home Christmas craft in the lobby of Hoover City Hall. Also, children are invited to have their pictures taken with Santa Claus in the Hoover Library Theatre. It will be a socially distanced photo opportunity with Santa, meaning no sitting on Santa’s lap, Callaway said.

The Hoover Public Library will be closed that day for staff training, so there should be plenty of parking for the tree lighting in the library parking lot, she said.