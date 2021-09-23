2021 Goose Fest music festival set for Saturday at The Casual Pint

× Expand Image from Goose Fest Facebook page The 2021 Goose Fest music festival is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, at The Casual Pint in The Grove shopping center in Hoover, Alabama.

The third annual Goose Fest music festival, which raises money to buy Christmas gifts for patients at Children’s of Alabama hospital, is set for this Saturday, Sept. 25, at The Casual Pint in The Grove shopping center.

This year’s festival, organized by Keith “Goose” Flournoy, will run from noon to 10 p.m. and feature six musical acts: Len Park, Kadie Jacobs, Greg Neal, Steven Lane, Sleestaks and My Girl Crush.

There also will be dart throwing and a silent auction that includes items such as a football signed by NFL Hall of Famers Bart Starr, Brett Favre, Troy Aikman and Roger Staubach, a baseball signed by former Atlanta Brave Dale Murphy, a jersey signed by Major League Baseball Hall of Famer Tom Glavine, a poster of Tom Petty and Stevie Nicks, and posters from the first Hangout Fest in Gulf Shores, 2020 Mardi Gras celebrations and concerts by Widespread Panic and Mike Codey.

For more information, check out the Goose Fest Facebook page.